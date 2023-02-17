Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next time-limited Tera Raid Battle event features Garchomp and Sylveon

The developers at Game Freak have revealed the next set of pocket monsters for the upcoming Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Garchomp and Sylveon will appear more frequently during the event for trainers to encounter and defeat.

Tera Raid Battle events are excellent opportunities for players to come across these formidable beasts featuring various Tera types. They utilize the new Generation IX battle gimmick, Terastalization, introduced by developers with the latest titles.

This article jots down all the available information for Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled to take place in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starting on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 00:00 UTC and run till Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. During this time, the two stated pocket monsters will appear more frequently in Tera Raid Battles.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Runs from February 17th though February 19th



Unlike the Unrivaled Tera Raid Battle events, where pocket monsters feature a particular Tera type, Garchomp and Sylveon will sport various Tera selections. Players will need to plan accordingly to defeat the powerful beasts. They will be featured in the Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles.

For those requiring a refresher course on what a Tera Raid Battle is in Scarlet and Violet, players can band up with three other trainers to battle against a formidable pocket monster with a Tera Type. This clash can be triggered by interacting with the unique Tera Raid crystal enshrouded in an aura that can be found across the overworld of Paldea.

The Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event follows the Valentine's Day appearance of Tandemaus and the debut of Greninja through a Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle event akin to Unrivaled Charizard and Unrivaled Cinderace. As always, players must have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded to engage in the event.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

While the download will happen automatically, provided the device is connected to the internet, players can also manually update Poke Portal News on their Nintendo Switch. To do so, they must select Poke Portal from the X menu in-game, then the Mystery Gift option, and finally, the Check Poke Portal News option.

Those who wish to participate in the said Tera Raid Battle event in a multiplayer session with other players over the internet would need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

