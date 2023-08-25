Pokemon Sleep 10 million downloads Commemorative Gifts revealed

Pokemon Sleep's popularity is ever-soaring, with the game now having been downloaded 10 million times around the world. The title was released in July 2023 and made available in different countries in a staggered manner. The recent milestone is a cause for pomp and celebrations, and the developers have announced Commemorative Gifts for trainers to enjoy.

While the central mechanic of Pokemon Sleep revolves around the user's sleep, the developers have added a variety of mechanics to make the act engaging and exciting. There are different sleep patterns and types, which reflect through the Pocket Monsters spawned. Players can also cook, find berries, and feed them to boost their research. The game is available on iOS and Android.

Pokemon Sleep celebrates 10 million downloads with Commemorative Gift content

10 million downloads Commemorative Gift (Image via Pokemon Sleep)

The 10 million downloads Commemorative Gift distribution period began on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:30 am and will continue until Friday, September 22, 2023, at 10:30 am.

The 10 million downloads Commemorative Gift contains the following in-game rewards:

1000x Sleep points

1x Good Camp Ticket

3x Ingredient Ticket S

5x Poke Biscuit

Trainers can get their hands on the Commemorative Gift by going into the Main Menu and then clicking on the gift box icon in the upper right corner.

Players are advised to redeem the celebratory reward before it expires next month.

What is the Good Camp Ticket in Pokemon Sleep?

According to the official announcement, the Good Camp Ticket allows trainers to borrow a Good Camp Set in-game for a week. It is set to help their research and in raising Snorlax.

"An extra Pokémon will gather to sleep during your sleep research, and it will be hungry during snack time. If you give a Poké Biscuit to a hungry Pokémon, you’ll get three times the usual number of friendship points. We hope you can use this chance to befriend more Pokémon."

The Good Camp Ticket can also increase the cooking pot size or the speed of the Helper Pokemon.

The mobile app recently received the v 1.0.6 update. Along with a plethora of bug fixes, it also brought tweaks and changes to game content and sleep tracking.