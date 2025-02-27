Pokemon Sleep announces two new characters

By Aashish Victor
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:07 GMT
Pokemon Sleep announces two new characters' arrival

Pokemon Sleep has announced a thrilling new event coming in late March 2025. According to the information provided during the Pokemon Day announcements, Darkrai and Cresselia are going to step into the sleep game. This is the first time a Mythical Pokemon, Darkrai, will be included in the game, making it a highly anticipated update.

The event, called Cresselia vs. Darkrai, will have the two legendary characters battle each other in a dream and nightmare fight. While the latter uses the ability of nightmares to disturb sleep, the former will counter it by converting Drowsy Power into power. Players will get to participate in this special event and utilize certain Pokemon for optimal performance.

Key details about the Pokemon Sleep Cresselia vs. Darkrai event

  • Event start: Late March 2025
  • New additions: Cresselia (Legendary Pokemon) and Darkrai (Mythical Pokemon)
  • Event theme: Darkrai spreads nightmares, while Cresselia uses Drowsy Power to resist.
  • Psychic-type boost: Psychic-type helper Pokemon will be particularly effective during this event. Players are encouraged to raise Pokemon like Mr. Mime, Espeon, Wobbuffet, Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Wynaut, and Mime Jr.
  • Duration: While not officially confirmed, if the event follows previous patterns (such as the Raikou Research event), it could last approximately two weeks.
The significance of Darkrai and Cresselia in Pokemon Lore

Darkrai, or the Nightmare Pokemon, possesses the ability to give one nightmare-like dreams. Legend has it that it is capable of ensnaring humans in eternal nightmares, thus placing it among the more elusive and frightening Mythical Pokemon.

Conversely, Cresselia, being the Lunar Pokemon, is its direct opposite. Cresselia is said to bring peaceful sleep, and people believe it guarantees good sleep if someone possesses one of its feathers.

Additional rewards for players

To celebrate this major event, the devs are giving all players a special bonus with a receipt deadline of April 30, 2025 at 11:59 am (UTC -7):

  • 1,000 Diamonds
  • 10 Poke Biscuits

More details about the event, including how Cresselia and Darkrai will function in the app, are expected to be revealed in an upcoming update.

