Pokemon Sleep announces two new characters

Pokemon Sleep has announced a thrilling new event coming in late March 2025. According to the information provided during the Pokemon Day announcements, Darkrai and Cresselia are going to step into the sleep game. This is the first time a Mythical Pokemon, Darkrai, will be included in the game, making it a highly anticipated update.

Ad

The event, called Cresselia vs. Darkrai, will have the two legendary characters battle each other in a dream and nightmare fight. While the latter uses the ability of nightmares to disturb sleep, the former will counter it by converting Drowsy Power into power. Players will get to participate in this special event and utilize certain Pokemon for optimal performance.

Key details about the Pokemon Sleep Cresselia vs. Darkrai event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Event start : Late March 2025

: Late March 2025 New additions : Cresselia (Legendary Pokemon) and Darkrai (Mythical Pokemon)

: Cresselia (Legendary Pokemon) and Darkrai (Mythical Pokemon) Event theme : Darkrai spreads nightmares, while Cresselia uses Drowsy Power to resist.

: Darkrai spreads nightmares, while Cresselia uses Drowsy Power to resist. Psychic-type boost : Psychic-type helper Pokemon will be particularly effective during this event. Players are encouraged to raise Pokemon like Mr. Mime, Espeon, Wobbuffet, Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Wynaut, and Mime Jr.

: Psychic-type helper Pokemon will be particularly effective during this event. Players are encouraged to raise Pokemon like Mr. Mime, Espeon, Wobbuffet, Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Wynaut, and Mime Jr. Duration: While not officially confirmed, if the event follows previous patterns (such as the Raikou Research event), it could last approximately two weeks.

Ad

Also read: 5 Legendary Pokemon that should be added after Suicune in Pokemon Sleep

The significance of Darkrai and Cresselia in Pokemon Lore

Expand Tweet

Ad

Darkrai, or the Nightmare Pokemon, possesses the ability to give one nightmare-like dreams. Legend has it that it is capable of ensnaring humans in eternal nightmares, thus placing it among the more elusive and frightening Mythical Pokemon.

Conversely, Cresselia, being the Lunar Pokemon, is its direct opposite. Cresselia is said to bring peaceful sleep, and people believe it guarantees good sleep if someone possesses one of its feathers.

Also read: Pokemon Sleep Cooking guide: All available recipes and their ingredients

Ad

Additional rewards for players

Expand Tweet

Ad

To celebrate this major event, the devs are giving all players a special bonus with a receipt deadline of April 30, 2025 at 11:59 am (UTC -7):

1,000 Diamonds

10 Poke Biscuits

More details about the event, including how Cresselia and Darkrai will function in the app, are expected to be revealed in an upcoming update.

Also read: Pokemon Sleep Water Type Week: Everything you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨