Pokemon Stadium 2 and Pokemon Trading Card Game announced for Nintendo Switch Online

Pokemon Stadium 2 and Pokemon Trading Card Game have been revealed as additions to Nintendo Switch Online. This came during the Pokemon Presents August 2023 YouTube presentation on August 8, 2023. Perhaps the best part of these classic games is that fans don’t have to wait to get their hands on them. The Pokemon Company gave only the barest hint of a teaser before revealing when they’ll be online.

Since the Pokemon Presents video ended a while back, both Pokemon Stadium 2 and Pokemon Trading Card Game are now available, provided fans have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. One of the titles will need the expanded subscription, however.

Pokemon Stadium 2 and Pokemon Trading Card game now live on Nintendo Switch Online

Both Pokemon Stadium 2 and Pokemon Trading Card game are available now for Nintendo Switch Online users. However, the N64 game is going to require the Switch Online expansion, or to be connected to someone’s family plan.

The two classic video games were revealed towards the end of the Pokemon Presents August 2023 video on August 8, 2023. For those unfamiliar, Stadium 2 was a Nintendo 64 classic, and brings all the action of the Gold and Silver games together in a brand-new way. Players could battle each other, with all the graphical power the N64 could muster.

Whether playing in heated battles or mini-games, there's tons to love here (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It also featured fun mini-games to tackle, which were far more enjoyable with friends around. Players would ultimately battle their way through the Gold and Silver gym leaders, and even the Elite Four in the sequel to Pokemon Stadium.

For fans of the handheld titles, there’s Pokemon Trading Card Game. Though a truncated version of the classic TCG, players would go on a mission to acquire the Legendary Cards as they go to various clubs, and defeat other trainers in the familiar card game.

The portable version of Pokemon TCG is now available on the Switch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players could even unlock powerful promotional cards, like the promotional Mewtwo just by playing the game. Thankfully, this title does not require the expanded subscription - as long as gamers have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, they have access to this GBA staple.