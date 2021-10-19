Pokemon Unite 1.2.1.8 update patch notes - October 19

Pokemon Unite is set to release an exciting new update that will fully embrace the spooky season.

A variety of alterations will be made as part of the update and brand new content will be added as well.

Here are all of the details and specifics of Pokemon Unite's latest patch notes.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE ! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! https://t.co/M4t0157wLb

Pokemon Unite's next update will feature a new Pokemon and a bunch of balances

Pokemon Unite's update will be centered around a Halloween theme and include an abundance of changes made to balance out characters. In addition, a new playable Pokemon is going to be added: Greedent.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite The "berry" useful melee defender Greedent is almost ready to join your #PokemonUNITE team! Belly flop your way to victory starting on 10/20. The "berry" useful melee defender Greedent is almost ready to join your #PokemonUNITE team! Belly flop your way to victory starting on 10/20. https://t.co/lCkvQAayLr

The balances that will be made in the update are as follows:

Pikachu: Receives an increase in damage for Thunder and Volt Tackle.

Gengar: Upon reaching Level 5, when Special Damage is dealt, the character will regain health according to how much damage is inflicted.

Slowbro: Amnesia's cooldown time decreased, while HP gained is increased.

Blastoise: Water Spout cooldown decreased, Hydro Pump damage decreased, Hydro Typhoon damage decreased.

Venusaur: Solar Beam damage increased, Giga Drain HP recovered decreased.

Garchomp: Normal attack speed increased, Dragon Rush damage increased.

Lucario: Attack stat lowered, Steadfast ability's frequency of activating decreased, Aura Cannon no longer deals increased damage after using Power-Up Punch.

Zeraora: Wild Charge will no longer deal more damage when the attack hits multiple Pokemon.

Cramorant: Display bug fixed.

Talonflame: Gale Wings bug fixed.

(Remoat Stadium) Zapdos: Lessened the amount of energy gained after KO to 30.

(Remoat Stadium) Rotom: Increased movement speed, attack, and HP when heading toward a goal.

(Remoat Stadium) Dreadnaw: Reduced the amount of experience and shields garnered after KO.

Also Read

As one can see, a ton of changes have been made by the developers with the hopes that Pokemon Unite will have a more balanced gameplay experience to offer its players.

Pokemon Unite gamers will need to practice and get used to the new balances once the update hits. At long last, they'll also get a chance to try out Greedent in their rotation too.

Edited by Danyal Arabi