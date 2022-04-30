Pokemon Unite 1.5.1.2 patch notes

Yet another balance patch has come out for Pokemon Unite players to try and get more of a balance.

Although it was already nerfed, it looks like Duraludon needed another touch-up. Aside from that, though, the meta has seemed to have settled in.

This balance patch looks like it was more so to buff characters who weren’t being used much instead of lowering the power level of some OP threats. Also, with Season 4 beginning, it’s always nice to have a fresh start.

Several Pokemon get buffed in new patch

It’s hard to decide who was the biggest winner of this patch, but Greninja has certainly gotten a lot better. The cooldown on its Unite move, Waterburst Shuriken, got significantly reduced. As of now, this creature could have its Unite move charged as often as Pikachu does.

Trevenant was also subject to several buffs. Branch Poke now has increased damage, a stronger slow on targets, and it revives some health. Curse also deals more damage, which Pain Split heals more, and the cooldown on its Unite move decreased.

Other buffs from the patch are:

Cramorant: Air Slash has more blades, Gatling Gulp Missile deals more damage and has a lower cooldown

Air Slash has more blades, Gatling Gulp Missile deals more damage and has a lower cooldown Aegislash: More healing and damage increase on both boosted attack (in Sword form) and Sacred Sword

More healing and damage increase on both boosted attack (in Sword form) and Sacred Sword Zeraora: The shield from Discharge got stronger

As for nerfs, Duraludon got hit with another decrease in the damage to Dragon Pulse. That being said, Stealth Rock now crits again.

Cramorant's Unite move also got strengthened (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This patch also targeted Talonflame. Since they had made the Fly build worse, many gamers have chosen Brave Bird. That now deals less damage, and the area of effect has been lowered. On top of that, Flame Sweep also deals less damage.

Other nerfs are as follows:

Lucario: Extreme Speed deals less damage

Extreme Speed deals less damage Hoopa: Area of effect on Trick decreased, Trick cooldown increased, Trick + healing decreased, effects from Shadow Ball decreased, and Phantom Fore had a cooldown reduction.

Aside from these, there were some Pokemon who got general move changes. Azumarill, for instance, had several bugs eliminated.

Blissey can now carry two charges with its Egg Bomb move. If it uses Soft Boiled, that number increases to four charges.

Greedent’s Covet now leaves it unstoppable for a while. Finally, the healing from Ninetails’ Aurora Veil was lowered (again), but Blizzard has a broader range.

