Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2025: Winners, highlights, and prize pool distribution 

INSOMNIA, from Japan, became the undisputed winner of the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2025. The team performed well throughout the Playoffs stage of the event and eventually won the title, securing its spot in the UNITE World Championship 2025. It received a cash prize of $60,000 after hammering Alter Ego in the Grand Finals by a scoreline of 3-1.

The PUACL 2025 was held on March 29 and 30, 2025, at the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building in Japan. It featured 16 Pokemon UNITE teams, which were divided into four groups for the Group stage.

The top two teams from each group earned a spot in the Playoffs, while the remaining eight were eliminated from the tournament. The top eight teams then competed in a single-elimination-bracket format in the Playoffs.

Prize pool distribution for Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2025

The top eight teams who played in the Playoffs received a share of the total prize pool of $134,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:

INSOMNIA - $60,000 Alter Ego - $30,000 Luminosity Gaming - $15,000 ZETA DIVISION - $12,000 FN Esports - $6,000 Nagoya OJA - $5,000 IGZIST - $3,500 Paper Rex - $2,500

Group stage overview

In Group A, FN Esports displayed outstanding performances and grabbed first rank after winning three matches. INSOMNIA was second, with two wins and one loss. Revenant XSpark and Utopia came third and fourth, respectively.

In Group B, IGZIST and Alter Ego were first and second, respectively. Fennel came third, while GodLike ranked fourth after losing all three of its matches.

In Group C, Nagoya OJA claimed first position with three wins, followed by Paper Rex at second. ONIC Rise and Liten Dream Factory were the bottom two in this group.

In Group D, popular clubs Luminosity Gaming and ZETA Division came first and second, respectively. Meanwhile, Talon Esports came third, and Buriram UNITE finished fourth in this group.

Playoffs summary

INSOMNIA clinched its opening match of this stage against IGZIST by a 2-0 scoreline in the Quarterfinals. The team then outplayed ZETA Division in the Semifinals and qualified for the Grand Finals.

Alter Ego hammered FN Esports by a scoreline of 2-0 in the Quarterfinals. The team then went on to defeat Luminosity in the Semifinals and seized a spot in the Grand Finals.

However, INSOMNIA maintained its consistency and beat Alter Ego in the Grand Finals with a 3-1 scoreline and lifted the PUACL 2025 trophy. Meanwhile, Luminosity defeated Zeta Division in the third-place-decider match.

