Pokemon Unite player redesigns Mimukyu abilities to give an unique edge

In the ever-evolving world of Pokemon Unite, the design elements are as crucial as the gameplay itself. Recently, a keen-eyed player noticed that Mimikyu, the beloved Ghost/Fairy Pokemon, shares skill icons with Decidueye and Zacian for its abilities "Shadow Sneak" and "Play Rough," respectively. The debut of Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite thrilled fans, to the extent that it took them some time to notice the detailed nuances.

This discovery sparked a creative endeavor by Reddit user u/a-citrus-fruit, who took it upon themselves to redesign these icons, earning widespread acclaim from the community.

Reddit user redesigns Pokemon Unite's Mimikyu skill icons

Mimikyu's "Shadow Sneak" and "Play Rough" abilities, integral to its gameplay, were found to have identical icons to those of other Pokemon. This has raised questions about the uniqueness and identity of Pokemon abilities in Unite. U/a-citrus-fruit's redesigned icons not only provide a fresh look, but also aim to better represent the distinctive aspects of Mimikyu's moves.

For "Shadow Sneak," the redesign focuses on the move's unique ability to extend through walls, a feature that sets it apart from similar moves of other Pokemon. Achieving a balance between clarity and detail, u/a-citrus-fruit expressed satisfaction with the final result, which aims to visually communicate the move's gimmick without overcrowding the icon.

"Play Rough," on the other hand, posed a challenge due to its straightforward nature across different Pokemon. The goal was to maintain the move's essence while ensuring Mimikyu's version stood out. The new design strives to capture the playful yet rough essence of the move, differentiating it from Zacian's icons.

Community reactions and appreciations

The community's response to these redesigned icons has been overwhelmingly positive, with players appreciating the innovation and attention to detail.

However, the discussion also shifted towards broader criticism of Pokemon Unite's development, with some fans expressing frustration over what they perceive as a lack of originality in recent updates.

One comment highlighted the disappointment in realizing Mimikyu was the only Pokemon without unique move icons. This detail, once unnoticed, now fuels a desire for greater differentiation and personalization within the game.

This grassroots initiative by u/a-citrus-fruit not only showcases the passion and creativity of the Pokemon Unite community, but also underscores the importance of engagement between players and developers.

As Pokemon Unite continues to grow, the hope is that such collaborative efforts can inspire more personalized and distinctive designs that reflect the unique qualities of each Pokemon in the roster.

