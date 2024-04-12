Pokemon Unite Season 19 Ranked Match regulations revealed

Pokemon Unite is set to bring exciting changes to its competitive landscape with the upcoming Season 19, beginning on April 17, 2024. In a recent announcement, the game's developers have shared detailed updates concerning the rules and regulations for Ranked Matches, particularly focusing on players holding the Master rank.

These alterations are designed to enhance the competitiveness and fairness of high-level play in the title.

EX Licenses are now disallowed in Pokemon Unite Season 19 Ranked Match

A significant regulation update for Season 19 is the exclusion of Pokemon Unite EX licenses in Ranked Matches that include Master rank players. This decision underscores the developers' intention to streamline competitive play, making it more aligned with traditional competitive formats.

EX licenses are deemed more suitable for casual play. Thus, starting from Season 19, they will no longer be playable once players reach the Master rank in the ranked queue.

Pokemon Unite Season 19: New Ranked Draft Pick requirements to me

All players in the lobby now need to be Master rank 1200 or up (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The introduction of Draft Pick in Season 18 was well-received, with requirement initially set for players who achieved a Master rank rating of 1,400 or above. Thanks to community's feedback, Season 19 will see this feature becoming more accessible by lowering the required Master rank rating to 1,200.

This adjustment aims to involve more players in draft pick matches, thereby enriching the strategic depth of the game at competitive levels.

Reworked Draft Picks in Season 19 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another crucial update in Season 19 touches the number of Unite licenses a player must own to participate in Ranked Draft Picks in Pokemon Unite. In the previous season, there was no specific requirement on the number of Unite licenses needed. However, starting this season, players will need to own at least 14 Unite licenses (excluding EX licenses) to join in Draft Picks.

This move is intended to ensure that all participants in ranked matches have sufficient options and versatility in their gameplay, enhancing the overall competitive integrity.

Current EX licenses in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Unite team has expressed their commitment to continuously monitor the impact of these new regulations and make adjustments as necessary. The goal is to maintain a balanced and competitive environment where all players can have enjoyable and fair competitive experiences.

With the new season, Pokemon Unite is set to offer a more refined and structured competitive scene that aligns more closely with traditional esports environments. By adjusting the accessibility of the draft pick and refining player requirements, the developers are taking significant steps towards enhancing the game's competitive integrity.

Whether you're pushing for higher ranks or just starting in Master rank, these changes are bound to make the ranked battles more engaging, fair and strategic. Players have much to look forward to in Season 19, promising an exciting and competitive season ahead.