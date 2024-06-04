Pokemon Unite Season 20 Ranked Match changes announced

The upcoming Season 20 of Pokemon Unite will reportedly start on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The developers have released information about the new Ranked Match rules, and it looks like there is something interesting for players, especially for those who enjoy playing with EX licenses.

This time, the developers have focused on the overall Ranked Match experience and the rules have been updated considering last season’s survey feedback and opinions.

Pokemon Unite Season 20 Ranked Match regulations: Draft Pick changes

For Pokemon Unite's Season 19, the minimum rating to trigger Draft Pick was decreased from a Master Rank of 1400 to 1200. This change was implemented to enable more trainers to have the opportunity to try Draft Pick and discover the strategic and exciting side of playing in this mode.

While most players enjoyed this change, some thought the entire Draft Pick process was a tad tedious and time-consuming. This made them miss the last game mode because people had just made Draft Pick available.

In light of such feedback, the rules for the next season will be as follows:

Previous (Season 19): Master Rank rating of 1200 or above

Master Rank rating of 1200 or above New (Season 20): Master Rank rating of 1400 or above

Pokemon Unite Season 20 Ranked Match regulations: Reintroduction of EX Licenses

EX Licenses currently in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The other highlighted change in Season 20 is the reintroduction of EX Licenses in ranked matches. In Season 19, EX Licenses were disallowed in ranked matches with one or more Master rank players.

However, in the upcoming series, each team will be allowed to have one EX License, making a total possibility of two EX Pokemon on the battlefield at once.

It is important to note the specific requirements for participating in ranked matches:

All players must individually possess 14 licenses each as an additional criteria to trigger Draft Pick.

Each team must include at least one Master Rank player among the 10 matched individuals to be eligible to choose an EX License.

Pokemon Unite developers are always making changes in the best attempt to make a better Ranked Match environment.

This is consistent as they keep collecting opinions from players through questionnaires to make sure that changes are made for a better overall experience for all trainers out there.

Players are excited and hopeful to see what fun awaits us in the upcoming fresh start to Pokemon Unite Season 20.