Pokemon Worlds VGC champion Wolfe Glick announces Japan Invitational tournament with star-studded list

Pokemon VGC World Champion 2016, Wolfe Glick, announced he would be hosting a competition titled Wolfe Glick's Japan Invitational, comprising some of the best players in Japan and the world. The event is scheduled to go live at 1 pm JST, according to the announcement by Glick. The tournament will consist of eight players from Japan, each having tasted success at the national or international stage in Pokemon VGC.

The event will be live-streamed on Wolfe Glick's Twitch channel.

The list of invited players includes:

@SHADEviera - The 2015 World Champion

@zeen172M - The 2023 World Champion

@colonel_vete - 2018 World Semi-finalist

@alcana_10906 - 2018 World 9th Place

@hirosipoke - 2019 World Finalist

@th80456732 - 2023 World Top 16

@yanagiT_poke - 2023 World Top 16

@BlueYossi - 2017 World Semi-finalist

This list consists of two World Champions. Between them, Shohei Kimura (@zeen172M) won the title only on August 13, 2023, in an epic battle against Michael Kelsch. The other one, Shoma Honami, clinched victory in 2015, defeating another Japanese player, Hideyuki Taida.

In the aftermath of the World Championships, this will be an interesting fight between players spanning generations of Pokemon. It will be fascinating to see how veterans use the new mechanics that Generation IX brings to the table.

This is especially riveting, considering Regulation D, the current ruleset of competitive play, allows the use of many classic Pocket Monsters such as the Forces of Nature, Cresselia, Heatran, Ursaluna, and so on.

Considering the biggest tournament of the year, Pokemon World Championships 2023, has concluded, one can expect some unique, off-meta teams as well as tactics being employed by these experienced competitors.

Wolfe Glick hosting the event means it will gather a lot of viewers, given his popularity and charm. Interested readers can tune into Glick's Twitch channel at 9 pm PT (previous day) / 6 am CEST / 9:30 am IST / 1 pm JST.