Shiny Tyrunt will not be coming to Pokemon GO

Tyrunt will be making its debut in Pokemon GO, but it doesn’t look like its shiny form will be coming along.

The release of Tyrunt (and Amaura) signifies a return to focusing on Generation VI for Niantic. They had recently taken a break from this generation during the Season of Alola.

Now that almost everybody has their Tapu Koko’s and Incineroar’s, it looks like they can go back to catching inhabitants of the Kalos region.

Generation VI fossil Pokemon makes debut alongside Amaura

Tyrunt will be making a joint debut with Amaura in Adventure Week. This week looks to be dedicated to fossils from the main series games, as many of them will be available through this event.

Fossils are typically a little stronger than the average Pokemon. They are powerful (Kabutops, Archeops) or bulky (Cradily, Armaldo). They also all have special obtaining methods: the fossils usually need to be found, and players have to find a scientist to revive them.

Tyrunt and Amaura are the two fossils from the Kalos region. Since they were just added into the game, their shiny forms won’t be found in the wild.

As is customary for the mobile game company, Niantic won’t release the shiny forms for Pokemon that have just entered the title. It usually will take a while after its debut before Niantic holds another event for its shiny.

Fortunately, though, many other fossils from around the series will be available during Adventure Week, as well as their shinies. Here is a complete list of what is spawning in the wild during the week:

Rhyhorn

Omanyte

Kabuto

Larvitar

Aron

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

These can also be found as rare spawns:

Aerodactyl

Graveler

Omastar

Kabutos

Pupitar

Cradily

Armaldo

Rampardos

Bastiodon

Tyrunt is appearing alongside Amaura (Image via Niantic)

Trainers won’t be able to find Tyrunt in the wild during the event, though. The primary way they can get it is through hatching 7 km eggs. The same goes for Amaura, the other Generation VI fossil debuting.

Another way that trainers can get Tyrunt is through Field Research, but this method is a little risky. To complete the task, trainers need to spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms. This will reward users with either Amaura or Tyrunt, though there’s no telling which one will come.

A much more guaranteed way of getting Tyrunt is through Timed Research. Trainers will be rewarded with Tyrunt if they can spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms.

