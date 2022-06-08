Pokemon GO: Every Adventure Challenge Field Research task and reward for Adventure Week 2022

Starting June 7, 2022, Pokemon GO is bringing back a fan-favorite event: Adventure Week. The focus of the event is Fossil and Rock-type Pokemon.

Many of the Pokemon that appear during Adventure Week are often quite rare, at least as far as obtaining them through alternative means is concerned.

Pokemon GO’s Adventure Week 2022 will have a laundry list of tasks for players to complete. These tasks are broken into two categories: Challenges and Field Research. If players wish to maximize the potential rewards, they should complete the tasks in both categories as soon as possible.

The rewards for Pokemon GO’s Adventure Week 2022 range from useful items to Pokemon. As mentioned before, the Pokemon that players will encounter are Rock and fossil types.

This article lists all Adventure Challenges and Field Research tasks available, as well as the rewards for completing them in Pokemon GO.

All Adventure Challenges for Pokemon GO's Adventure Week 2022 and their rewards

Listed below are all the Adventure Challenges in Adventure Week 2022 and their corresponding rewards:

Walk 5km : Awards 1 Egg Incubator

: Awards 1 Egg Incubator Walk 10km : Awards 1 Egg Incubator

: Awards 1 Egg Incubator Walk 25km : Awards 1 Egg Incubator

: Awards 1 Egg Incubator 50 PokeStops or Gyms : Awards a Tyrunt encounter

: Awards a Tyrunt encounter Explore with a Buddy Pokemon and find 5 Candies: Awards an Amaura encounter

Pokemon GO players should keep in mind that their progress is tracked and can be viewed using the Today View option in-game.

If players are unsure of how far they have to go, they can always come back to it at any time.

In addition to the above-listed rewards, players will also earn 3 Rare Candies, 5000 XP, and 2500 Stardust for finishing the adventure challenges.

All Adventure Field Research tasks for Pokemon GO's Adventure Week 2022 and their rewards

Listed below are all the Field Research tasks in Adventure Week 2022 and their corresponding rewards:

Capture 15 Rock-type Pokemon : Awards an Omanyte or Kabuto encounter

: Awards an Omanyte or Kabuto encounter 15 PokeStops or Gyms : Awards a Lileep or Anorith encounter

: Awards a Lileep or Anorith encounter 25 PokeStops or Gyms : Awards an Amaura or Tyrunt encounter

: Awards an Amaura or Tyrunt encounter 2 PokeStops you haven’t visited before : Awards a Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

: Awards a Cranidos or Shieldon encounter Hatch 2 Eggs : Awards an Aerodactyl encounter

: Awards an Aerodactyl encounter Hatch 4 Eggs : Awards a Tirtouga or Archen encounter

: Awards a Tirtouga or Archen encounter Walk 1km : Awards five Poke Balls, three Great Balls or two Ultra Balls

: Awards five Poke Balls, three Great Balls or two Ultra Balls Walk 5km : Awards an Amaura or Tyrunt encounter

: Awards an Amaura or Tyrunt encounter Explore with a Buddy Pokemon and find 3 Candies: Awards a Tirtouga or Archen encounter

The most significant tasks in both categories are the numerous PokeStops (or Gyms) that need to be completed. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks can be picked up by the player once they’ve indulged in a spin at a PokeStop.

Players will want to focus their efforts on Amaura and Tyrunt. Pokemon GO’s Adventure Week 2022 is the first time that trainers are seeing these Pokemon in-game.

However, players will not have to rely only on tasks to encounter either due to both being obtainable via 7km Pokemon eggs.

Adventure Week 2022 will end on June 12, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

