Strange Beak & Iron Drone: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan envisions Paradox Porygon

Porygon has been an intriguing and useful Pocket Monster dating back to the first generation of Pokemon games. Unfortunately, this didn't appear to help its prospects for Generation IX, as it isn't available to catch in the Paldea region. However, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating on potential new forms for the Virtual Pokemon.

One Redditor on Scarlet and Violet's official subreddit even designed Paradox versions of Porygon. They speculated on what it may have looked like if it had been included as a wild Pocket Monster in Paldea.

Paradox species are special iterations of creatures from the past or future (depending on whether Scarlet or Violet is being played) and can be found in Area Zero.

The Redditor, with the username Dragondances19, mocked up their own take on Paradox Porygon, and commenters were quite impressed with their results.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Redditors react to Dragondances19's Paradox Porygon

Dragondances19's take on a Dodo-like Past Paradox Porygon (Image via u/Dragondances19/Reddit)

Despite Porygon not making it into the launch version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is always a future possibility if Game Freak releases updates or DLC. It's unclear whether Porygon would receive Paradox forms, but fan art by players certainly offers some inspiration to do so.

When fans saw Dragondances19's past and future mock-ups of Paradox Porygon, they were quite impressed with the two concepts.

Some players remarked that the concepts for Porygon and their shiny forms are almost too good to be something Game Freak would consider. The Pokemon developers have taken barbs in the past for lack of creativity compared to the mass amounts of fan content released. It appears this sticking point is still going strong in 2023, whether or not players agree with it.

Some Pokemon fans were vexed at the concept of a Porygon from the past since it was essentially created using computer graphics and virtual reality technology. However, it may not be too far of a stretch to imagine that the same creators of Porygon took inspiration from a creature in prehistoric times.

Other players pointed out that there is conflicting lore around various Pocket Monsters, so there is space to conceptualize an earlier version of Porygon within reason.

Dragondances19 also elaborated on their inspiration for the Paradox Porygon forms, specifically the "Strange Beak" past variant. It was based on a common ancestor of current ducks and geese, which can clearly be seen in the design art. Meanwhile, Porygon's future variant was based on a modern-day drone and improved to look more futuristic.

Both Paradox iterations are excellently detailed, and many players agree that they would be fitting expansions on Porygon's lore and appearance.

It goes without saying that the creativity of the Pokemon community is almost boundless. It's always great to see these mock-ups of Pocket Monsters that don't always get loved the way they should.

Game Freak surely does what it can to cater to players' tastes. However, with an ever-expanding collection of creatures to focus on, some will inevitably fall through the cracks.

Fortunately, dedicated Pokemon fans are always ready to come up with their own creative spins on existing monsters for the betterment of the community.

