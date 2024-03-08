Pokemon Pokedle answers (Friday, March 8, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle version 148 on March 8, 2024, have been revealed. For fans who don't know, Pokedle is an entertaining puzzle game that sees fans testing their Pocket Monsters knowledge by guessing a creature's identity through a series of riddles. This includes a Wordle-styled puzzle, one based on TCG art, another based on Pokedex entries, and one centered on a critter's silhouette.

For March 8, 2024, the Pokedle Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

"The powder on its wings is poisonous if it is dark in hue. If it is light in hue, it causes paralysis."

Meanwhile, the following Pokemon parameters should help fans solve the Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle:

Type 1: Grass

Grass Type 2: Poison

Poison Habitat: Grassland

Grassland Color: Green

Green Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 70 centimeters

70 centimeters Weight: 6.9 kilograms

Bulbasaur, Venomoth, and more Pokemon are included in Pokedle's answers for version 148 (March 8, 2024)

Bulbasaur is the Classic puzzle answer for Pokedle 148 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case fans are stumped with certain Pokemon identities for Pokedle on March 8, 2024, they can find the full slate of answers below:

Classic: Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur Card Art : Poliwrath

: Poliwrath Pokedex Entry : Venomoth

: Venomoth Silhouette: Charmeleon

For the Classic puzzle, things can be a bit tricky. There are more than a few Grass/Poison-type species that have green bodies among Generation I Pokemon, which are currently being used by Pokedle. However, its habitat being a grassland can be one indication, and its size is another. Nevertheless, it may take a few guesses for fans to conclude that Bulbasaur is the answer.

When it comes to the Pokemon TCG card art, some noticeable features give away Poliwrath's identity. The spiral in the center of its body is one, but that might be confused with its prior evolution, Poliwhirl. However, the fact that it's flexing its muscles in the card art is the clearest distinction that Poliwrath is the answer as opposed to Poliwhirl.

The Pokedex puzzle can be a difficult one, as a few Generation I species can utilize poisonous or paralytic spores. Venomoth or Butterfree could both fit the clue's description. Be that as it may, Pokemon SoulSilver players might recognize the clue since the Pokedex entry appears in that game, and it exists as the entry for Venomoth compared to its other poisonous counterparts.

Lastly comes the silhouette puzzle, which should be noticeable to Fire Pokemon lovers. A dinosaurian body, standing upright, with sizable jaws and a rounded snout, might evoke the image of Charmander's first evolution Charmeleon. This is further supported by the overall shape of its head and the rounded curvature of its midsection.

Previous Pokedle answers

Tentacool was the Classic puzzle answer for Pokedle 147 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's answers rarely repeat in their categories between days, Pokemon trivia masters can use the answers from previous days of Pokedle to help them eliminate future guesses. The past several Pokedle versions, complete with their answers, can be found below:

March 7, Pokedle 147 - Tentacool (Classic), Venomoth (Card), Rapidash (Pokedex), Jynx (Silhouette)

- Tentacool (Classic), Venomoth (Card), Rapidash (Pokedex), Jynx (Silhouette) March 6, Pokedle 146 - Sandshrew (Classic), Exeggutor (Card), Lapras (Pokedex), Seel (Silhouette)

- Sandshrew (Classic), Exeggutor (Card), Lapras (Pokedex), Seel (Silhouette) March 5, Pokedle 145 - Ninetales (Classic), Porygon (Card), Onix (Pokedex), Horsea (Silhouette)

- Ninetales (Classic), Porygon (Card), Onix (Pokedex), Horsea (Silhouette) March 4, Pokedle 144 - Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette)

- Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette) March 3, Pokedle 143 - Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette)

- Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette) March 2, Pokedle 142 - Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette)

- Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette) March 1, Pokedle 141 - Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette)

- Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette) February 29, Pokedle 140 - Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette)

- Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette) February 28, Pokedle 139 - Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette)

- Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette) February 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) February 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) February 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) February 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) February 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) February 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) February 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The next version of Pokedle, version 149, will go live on March 9, 2024, at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers will be posted shortly afterward, so be sure to check back in and keep your daily streak going.

