What is the Fossil Cup in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has certainly gotten creative with its specialty cups recently. Trainers just finished up their Catch Cup, where they used Pokemon caught at GO Fest. Now, they have to get ready for the Fossil Cup.

This is another Great League competition where types are limited. It should offer a good contrast since the other competition in GO Battle League will be Master League.

Players who don’t necessarily have the OP legendaries like Lugia and Kyogre might want to try out the Fossil Cup.

Specialty Cup featuring Water, Rock, and Steel Pokemon

The Fossil Cup follows the Great League CP requirement, which means a hard 1,500 CP cap for teams. The catch is that only Water-types, Rock-types, and Steel-types are allowed.

This is likely to tie into Adventure Week, where many fossils are being made available. Tyrunt and Amaura are making their debuts, and classic fossils like Cradily and Aerodactyl are appearing in the wild and in Raids.

Fortunately, people who play Great League may not need to change up many of their teams. There are plenty of top threats from that meta that already qualify for the Fossil Cup.

Four, in particular, would be Azumarill, Registeel, Walrein, and Galarian Stunfisk. These are almost necessary for top-level Great League teams nowadays, and they can all be brought into the Fossil Cup.

That being said, Azumarill and Galarian Stunfisk might not be as dominant as trainers are used to seeing. The latter will have bad matchups against all Water-types in this Cup. As for Azumarill, it can struggle to do damage against opposing Water-types and some defensive Steel-types.

Lucario looks to be a strong pick in this competition (Image via The Pokemon Company)

That being said, there will be other Pokemon that don’t usually see the spotlight but will be helpful for this tournament.

The prime example of this is Ferrothorn. Since the types for the Fossile Cup are Water, Rock, and Steel, it’s nice for Ferrothorn, which resists all three. The only weaknesses it has are Fire and Fighting, both of which are a little scarce in this meta.

Swampert also can do some severe damage in this format. The Water and Ground combo does well against both Rock and Steel. Readers must be prepared to see several teams run Swampert with a teammate that can cover Water-types.

Lucario is one option that doesn’t normally hit the top of PvP rankings. Its Fighting coverage will undoubtedly be valuable, though, since it hits both the Rock-types and Steel-types that will see lots of play during the Fossil Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far