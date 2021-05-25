What are Jolteon’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Jolteon is an evolution of Eevee in Pokemon GO and a very popular buddy among trainers.

Jolteon is an Electric-type Pokemon, which makes it particularly vulnerable to Ground moves. However, it is resistant to Steel, Electric, and Flying-type Pokemon, so it is a pretty strong Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Some of the best moves for Jolteon are Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt when in a battle or fighting other Pokemon in Gyms. Jolteon also has a max CP (combat power) of 2,888.

Jolteon's cells generate a low level of electricity. This power is amplified by the static electricity of its fur, giving it enough energy to create thunderbolts that can strike other Pokémon and people. The bristling fur on Jolteon is made up of needle-like hair, which channels this electric charge into bolts of lightning which can devastate anything and most Pokemon in its path.

Image via Niantic

How to Counter Jolteon in Pokemon GO

Jolteon is one of the most difficult Tier III raid bosses trainers can go up against to this day, and it is important to enter the battle as well equipped as possible.

With all this information, what is the most effective way to counter Jolteon? As an Electric-type Pokemon, a strong course of action for a trainer is to choose a Ground-type Pokemon, as Jolteon is extremely weak against those.

Fortunately, it only has access to Electric-type moves, and any Dragon, Grass, Electric, or Ground type Pokemon will not be as devastatingly affected when up against Jolteon in Pokemon GO.

The five strongest Pokemon to use against Jolteon are:

Therian Landorus

Excadrill

Groudon

Garchomp

Rhyperior

When up against Jolteon in Pokemon GO, avoid any Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks at all costs, as those are almost completely ineffective. It is also important to note that using any Water or Flying-type Pokemon is not a good idea either, as Jolteon’s attacks will be very effective against them.

Weather Influence on Jolteon

Image via Niantic

As all trainers know, weather plays a huge factor in the effectiveness of Pokemon in-game. Jolteon is boosted by rainy weather in Pokemon GO, so try to avoid a confrontation unless the goal is to catch a boosted Jolteon.

A sunny day is ideal for battle as Garchomp and Groudon are boosted, and trainers are more likely to manage a solo win with Garchomp under sunny skies.