What is the new character coming to Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite’s recent post has many fans trying to guess what the new character will be.

The MOBA has made a similar post in the past, where it teased the arrival of Hoopa, Aegislash, Trevenant and Duraludon. With this latest post, it appears two new Pokemon are coming to the game. One has been confirmed to be Azumarill, but at this point, the other is a complete mystery.

Mystery new Pokemon coming to MOBA

It appears as the Pokemon Unite is really trying to be coy while teasing this new character. On a recent Twitter post, they reveal two new characters coming to the game.

The one on the left is assuredly Azumarill, but there is much less information about the one on the right. All that is said is “Photos are being taken. This Pokemon is getting active around the neighborhood lately.”

This definitely doesn’t leave much food for thought. There is one other tiny clue, though, that might be more of a strong indicator. On either side of the file, two feathers can be found.

Given the fact that the recent characters have been different roles, it’s quite possible that the new character will be a Speedster. There haven’t been any new Speedsters since the game’s release, save Zeraora who was available to anyone who purchased the game in its opening month.

Azumarill is confirmed to be the next All-Rounder (Image via TiMi Studios)

With that in mind, it’s quite possible that the next character will be a Flying-type Speedster. Many Flying-types have large Speed stats in the main series games.

One strong possibility would be Staraptor. It would make sense to release this as a character since Generation IV nostalgia is at a peak, with two games involving the Sinnoh Pokedex having been released recently.

Staraptor also gets the Reckless ability, which sacrifices some accuracy for power. This might be what they’re referring to when they say “active around the neighborhood lately.” The feathers in the post also resemble Staraptor feathers.

Another potential new character could be Braviary. The feathers seem to look like Rufflet’s feathers, and Rufflet evolves into Braviary. As of now, the only character from the Unova region is Crustle, so it would make sense to add another.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul