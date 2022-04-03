What is the Transform Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Gamers might be wondering what the Transform Pokemon is lately.

Anyone who’s been trying to keep up with their Special Research might be noticing tasks dealing with this mystery; they don’t give it a name or number, only the "Transform" nickname. Super observant fans might already know who this is, but here is the big reveal for everybody else.

Special Pokemon available through April Fools' Day event

This mysterious Transform Pokemon is actually Ditto. Its ability to essentially imitate any opponent has earned it the “Transform” nickname.

The reason why trainers are tasked with catching it for Special Research has to do with April Fool’s Day. During the cleverly named April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 event, the Ditto Disguises had huge spawn rates, so hopefully, every trainer had a chance at catching at least a couple.

Catching Ditto is usually a pretty tall order. Only a small amount of Pokemon can actually be a Ditto in disguise. Normally, trainers would have to be lucky enough to find one of the disguises, catch it, and then be lucky enough for it to really be a Ditto incognito.

April Fools' 2-)h?-22 is one of the first events of the Season of Alola (Image via Niantic)

With the April Fools’ event, though, the disguises were all spawning frequently. Here are the current possible Ditto disguises:

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Dwebble

Swirlix

Shiny Ditto could also be behind one of these disguises. Here’s the catch, though; if one of these encounters is shiny, it’s guaranteed not to be Ditto. Trainers will have to catch its normal sprite and then hope that it’s confirmed to be a shiny Ditto.

It may seem impossible to figure out if an encounter is actually Ditto. In all honesty, it is pretty much impossible. There is a clue, however, that trainers can use.

All disguises have high catch rates, so they should be easy to capture. Ditto, however, has a lower catch rate. Therefore, if one of these encounters is a little bit difficult to catch, there’s a strong chance that it will be a Ditto in disguise.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul