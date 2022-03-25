When is Pokemon GO's April 2022 Community Day?

The Community Day for April has just been announced for Pokemon GO.

The Season of Alola is in full swing, and several members of the Alolan Pokedex are finally entering the mobile game. The previous Community featured Sandshrew and old veteran who got a regional form for the Alola region. It looks like they are going back to Alola for this Community Day.

Alolan Pokemon to make debut in April Community Day

The April Community Day will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, and the featured Pokemon will be Stufful.

Stufful has a very unique typing of Normal and Fighting, and it could be found around the palm trees on Ula’ula Island. It has only two evolution stages, evolving into Bewear with 400 Stufful candy.

Trainers may have noticed that this Community Day will be a bit shorter than older ones, which usually start at 11 am local time. This was a direct change made by Niantic.

Stufful evolves into Bewear (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After collecting feedback, they realized that only a small percentage of trainers actually participated in Community Days for more than three hours. As a result, they shortened the time but kept the same perks and rewards players could collect during that timeframe.

For this Stufful Community Day, trainers will actually get two bonuses. Not only will there be double catch candy, but triple catch XP will be live for the event. This is definitely something trainers are going to want to save their Lucky Eggs for.

On top of that, Lure Modules and Incense will remain active for three hours, which is now the full duration of the event. Trainers may get a surprise if they take a snapshot during the day. Also, they can make an extra special trade. Any trades made during the Community Day will require half Stardust.

Bewear will be the first Pokemon in the mobile game to learn Drain Punch. This move will operate a little differently than it does in the main series. Instead of draining some health from the opponent, this version of Drain Punch will boost the user’s Defense by one stage as well as deal damage.

