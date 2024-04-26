When are Vulpix and Ninetales releasing in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep enthusiasts will be excited to know that the beloved mobile game that transforms your nightly slumbers into a fun-filled journey has some thrilling updates coming soon. The title is set to welcome two beloved characters from the classic Pokemon universe.

The fiery and mystical Pokemon Vulpix and Ninetales will join the roster of creatures you can encounter in this dreamlike world on May 6, 2024. This addition promises to add warmth and charm to the serene landscapes within the game, enriching the experience for old and new trainers.

Note: The information in this article could be subject to change as no official announcement has been made yet.

Vulpix and Ninetales in Pokemon Sleep: When and where can you encounter them

Expand Tweet

Starting on May 6, 2024, at 15:00 local time, players will have the delightful opportunity to find Vulpix and Ninetales as they explore the realms of Greengrass Isle and Taupe Hollow. Both Pokemon are categorized as Snoozing Sleep Types, fitting perfectly with the natures of these new entries to the game.

How to encounter Vulpix and Ninetales in Pokemon Sleep?

Ninetales in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Sleep introduces a novel way of encountering creatures by integrating players' sleep patterns into the gameplay. Keeping a little active in your sleep is recommended to maximize your chances of encountering the elegant duo. Subtle movements, occasional noises, and a balanced mix of restlessness and calmness could lure this majestic creature into your dreamy adventure.

From the release date, players can use Vulpix Incense to increase their chances of encountering Vulpix. This incense not only increases the likelihood of meeting these charming creatures but also enhances the magical and immersive environment of your gameplay.

Vulpix in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Adding Vulpix and Ninetales to Pokemon Sleep isn't just about growing the roster of Pokemon, it's a genuine boost to the game's overall fun and player involvement. The game combines the excitement of encountering Pokemon with the real-world benefits of getting good sleep. With these new characters in the mix, players have more incentives to get excited about going to bed.

As the title continues to evolve, the introduction of Vulpix and Ninetales enriches the game's ecosystem, blending nostalgic charm with fresh excitement. This update not only deepens the playful connection between digital entertainment and restful sleep but also enhances bedtime routines worldwide.