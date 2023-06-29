Niantic launches Campfire worldwide for Pokemon GO players

Niantic has finally released Campfire globally, with Pokemon GO trainers worldwide getting to enjoy everything on offer. The social application helps players link with others in their locality. This will allow them to better connect with their community and engage in more in-person activities. The Campfire app can be used to "enhance how [players] connect, collaborate, and play."

Pokemon GO players have repeatedly complained about being left with insufficient participants at particularly difficult raid boss events and other similar in-person occasions. This has been further exacerbated with Remote Raid Pass nerfs forcing players to go out to enjoy the title to the fullest.

The Campfire application seeks to alleviate the same, but its success with Pokemon GO trainers will only be realized with time.

What is Niantic's Campfire application that Pokemon GO players can use?

The official announcement describes the Campfire application as follows:

"Campfire makes it easy to find local and remote Raid Battles. Simply tap the green map icon near the right corner of Pokémon GO’s in-game map to access Campfire and view all the Raid Battles and Flare activity around you."

Niantic also published a video titled "How to use Campfire" to help out players. It discusses features like:

Team Up Host

This allows players to quickly connect with others to mount a challenge against formidable raid bosses. To do so, launch the application, select the Team Up Host button, and then either select Host a Raid or Join a Raid. The former option will make the app search for up to five trainers nearby.

Players will get to accept friend requests and chat with them with the help of preset messages. Upon being ready, choose to copy everyone's names, click on go to raid, paste the names to invite, and battle.

Join a Raid option will make Campfire search for nearby raid groups to which players can send a request to join. Once ready, players can click on Go to Raid to dive in.

Flares

On the map inside, players can select a point of interest. They will get the option to chat and then the option of Light a Fire. The latter draws the attention of nearby trainers to come to that spot. This allows players to quickly gather participants for in-person activities such as raiding.

Activity Center

This allows Pokemon GO trainers to see the various activities around them, including raids being hosted in the vicinity, posts, and communities. This will allow players to keep a tap on whatever is occurring around them with respect to the popular AR title.

How to download Campfire?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Campfire is now rolling out everywhere you can play Pokémon GO!



Campfire makes it easier than ever to connect with Trainers and find nearby Raid Battles.



Get more details:

pokemongolive.com/post/campfire-… Campfire is now rolling out everywhere you can play Pokémon GO!Campfire makes it easier than ever to connect with Trainers and find nearby Raid Battles.Get more details: 🔥 Campfire is now rolling out everywhere you can play Pokémon GO!Campfire makes it easier than ever to connect with Trainers and find nearby Raid Battles.Get more details:pokemongolive.com/post/campfire-… https://t.co/cLYZm6yymN

With the global release of the application, interested players can download the same from the Google Play Store and App Store.

