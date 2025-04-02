Nintendo Switch 2: 20-year old Pokemon title featuring Shadow Lugia set for return.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will see the return of Shadow Lugia, as a 20-year-old fan-favorite spin-off Pokemon title is set to arrive on the handheld console. The Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025, confirmed the addition of the 2005 title, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, as part of its exclusive Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack. This subscription will grant players access to a special library containing some titles from the classic GameCube, a device released in 2001.

In this article, we take a look at the game that introduced Shadow Lugia and was known for its grim story.

A Shadowy Pokemon reunion with Shadow Lugia in the Nintendo Switch 2

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness with its mascot Shadow Lugia (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025, revealed a plethora of games. From platformers and action-packed titles to the mythical Hollow Knight: Silksong, there was something for everyone.

Pokemon fans have more reason to rejoice as Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2. Originally released in 2005 on the Nintendo GameCube, this spin-off title has a special place in the hearts of players owing to its dark narrative and the introduction of Shadow Lugia, one of the strongest creatures in the series.

Codenamed XD001, Shadow Lugia was a special variant created by the criminal organization Cipher. Unlike other Shadow Pokemon, which only change their appearance in terms of color, this creature also gets significant adjustments to its design. Interestingly, it cannot undergo purification and revert to its normal form.

Shadow Lugia was also the mascot for the original Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness.

How to access Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness on the Nintendo Switch 2

The special GameCube-inspired controller with the Nintendo Switch Online Plus expansion pack (Image via Nintendo)

You will need to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion pack to access and play Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness on the Nintendo Switch 2. This is a tier above the general Nintendo Switch Online subscription and is exclusive to the Switch 2 device. The "Plus" subscription also comes with a special GameCube-inspired controller that has the C-button.

Once you are subscribed to this tier of services, you will gain access to a special library of GameCube titles. Other than Gale of Darkness, you will also be able to play classic titles like Pokemon Colosseum, Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Luigi's Mansion, and more.

