Pokemon GO: Best Moveset for Noctowl

With the abundance of Fighting-type Pokemon and their high usage in Pokemon GO's Battle League, the need for strong Flying-type Pokemon is higher than ever. Thanks to the recent addition of Hoothoot and Noctowl's shiny variants, players are starting to experiment with the Owl Pokemon once again.

Debuting in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, Noctowl's pre-evolved form, Hoothoot took the role of the Johto region's designated early-route bird Pokemon that every Pokemon game has. A Shiny Noctowl also appeared in the anime which was captured by Ash in the same episode and even battled in the Sinnoh League alongside him.

When considering a Pokemon for battle in Pokemon GO, knowing the Pokemon's best moveset, typing, and stats is crucial. This information can help players designate Pokemon to a role that would suit them best as well as knowing the situation they would be most effective. Here's an in-depth look at Noctowl and how to effectively use it in battle.

Noctowl in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Noctowl is a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon. This both benefits and hurts Noctowl as a Flying-type as it removes its resistance to Fighting-type attacks. However, the addition of a Normal-type grants Noctowl a strong resistance to Ghost-type attacks in Pokemon GO.

The most notable trait of Noctowl is its bulk. Noctowl's best stat in Pokemon GO is its stamina sitting at a hardy 225 followed by its defense of 156. While this gives Noctowl some defensive utility, powerful Rock-type attacks like Stone Edge or Rock Wrecker will easily shoot down Noctowl. Noctowl's lowest stat is its attack at only 145.

Noctowl's best moveset remains constant between usages, both in offense and defense. Due to Noctowl's typing as well as a lack of Normal-type attacks in its movepool, Noctowl's best attacks are its two Flying-type attacks in Pokemon GO: Wing Attack and Sky Attack.

Noctowl has some great coverage moves like the Psychic-type Extrasensory for its other fast attack as well as Night Shade and Shadow Ball for charged attacks. However, none of these are as effective in the damage department as Wing and Sky Attack.

While Noctowl tends to lack on the offensive side of the spectrum in terms of an offensive Flying-type Pokemon, it can excel as a defender in the right situations in Pokemon GO's Battle League. Noctowl's maximum combat power of 2,024 makes it ineligable for Master League which is a tier it'd best avoid anyway due to the oversaturation of Steel-type Pokemon. In conclusion Noctowl's best movest in Pokemon GO is Wing Attack for a fast attack and Sky Attack for a charged attack.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

