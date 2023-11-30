Obstagoon x Lechonk: Pokemon GO glitch results in a monstrosity

Glitches in video games are a bittersweet phenomenon, and Pokemon GO is no stranger to them. In the latest case of monstrosities created by the overlapping of code in Niantic's mobile game, an Obstagoon has merged with a Lechonk to create a beast whose torso consists of the latter's entire body, but the head of the former. u/Pickrzz took to the Pokemon GO subreddit to share their experience, captioning their post, "What in the spaghetti code!?"

Obstagoon is a black-and-white bipedal Pocket Monster that evolves from the Galarian variant of Linoone. Lechonk, on the other hand, is a pig Pokemon found in Paldea. The two creatures have very few overlapping features, so this crossover is both unlikely and funny.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Obstagon and Lechonk crossbreed in Pokemon GO is so obnoxious that it's hilarious

While Obstagoon is meant to look harsh and unpleasant, given the circumstances of its evolution, Lechonk is one of the most adorable Pig Pokemon in the franchise. For the unaware, Obstagoon evolves from Galarian Linoone after being honed from competition and harsh conditions in the region.

Lechonk, on the other hand, was one of the first critters to be revealed from Generation IX, and fans took an instant liking to it. The result of the glitch, a Lechonk with an Obstagoon head, garnered many reactions from fans on the subreddit.

Pokemon GO players react to Obstagoon and Lechonk glitch

While some fans were confused as to how it happened, others took the opportunity to make fun of Obstagoon, suggesting that it ate up an entire Lechonk.

Another user pointed out that the resultant critter looks like Guzzlord. The shape of the body, with the head and the hands popping out, indeed resembles the Dragon and Dark-type Ultra Beast.

One user even came up with name options for this Pokemon Fusion.

One user, u/Dhett71, joked about how Obstagoon had put on a Lechonk costume for Halloween but forgot to take it off after the event. Yet another user reiterated how this is a new costume form.

Another Generation IX Pocket Monster speculated to make its Pokemon GO debut during one of the winter events in December 2023 is Cetitan. u/TheEmperorShiny pointed out how this glitch has given rise to a Pocket Monster that vaguely resembles the shiny form of Cetitan.

The Obstagoon and Lechonk glitch has given rise to some really entertaining reactions, but thankfully, a glitch like this is unlikely to cause any gameplay-related issues.

