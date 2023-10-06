Pokemon GO Guzzlord PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Guzzlord, the mighty Ultra Beast, was released in Pokemon GO in November 2022. It was available for two weeks back then and has made a comeback to kick off Halloween celebrations in Niantic's mobile game in October 2023. The entity will be available in Tier 5 raids from 10 am local time on October 6 till 10 am local time on October 20.

During this period, Pokemon GO players can catch as many Guzzlord as they want. Interestingly, it may also turn out to be shiny. Once you have a Guzzlord in your collection, you might be wondering what the best use for it is.

Guzzlord is a fantastic option for PvP battles in the game in both Ultra League and Master League formats. It is not particularly viable in PvE as an attacker since it has a low Attack. Moreover, being a Legendary-like creature, it cannot be a Gym defender, thereby rendering its massive bulk useless.

With the basics covered, here is a look at the best moves for Guzzlord in Pokemon GO.

What moves can Guzzlord learn in Pokemon GO?

Guzzlord art (Image via TPC)

Guzzlord can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Dragon Tail

Snarl

The Charged Attacks that Guzzlord can learn are:

Brutal Swing

Crunch

Dragon Claw

Sludge Bomb

You should also note Guzzlord's elemental type and stats before determining its best moveset for different occasions. The Ultra Beast is a Dark and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, which means it gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using attacks of these types.

Guzzlord is one of the tankiest critters in the game, with a base Stamina stat of 440. Unfortunately, it has a negligible base Defense of 99, but it makes up with a respectable base Attack of 188.

Best PvP moveset for Guzzlord in Pokemon GO

Guzzlord is not viable in GO Battle League's Great League format since it can be caught at a minimum of 1,650 CP. Its best moves for the Ultra and Master League are:

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Dragon Claw

Guzzlord is an extremely tanky creature, but it doesn't have a very high attack stat. This makes it dependent on dealing chip damage with its Fast and Charged Attacks. Dragon Tail is the best for this purpose since it deals 5.196 damage per turn (STAB included) and generates three energies every time.

Brutal Swing and Dragon Claw are both spammy Charged Attacks that deal 72 damage (STAB included) at 40 energy and 60 damage (STAB included) at 35 energy. With these, Guzzlord can threaten significant chip damage and get you a shield advantage.

Best PvE moveset for Guzzlord in Pokemon GO

Shiny Guzzlord in the anime (Image via TPC)

Guzzlord is not a very good PvE option for the aforementioned reasons. If you wish to use it as a raid or Gym attacker in spite of that, here are the recommended attacks:

Dark-type Attacker: Snarl and Brutal Swing

Dragon-type Attacker: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Best counters to Guzzlord in Pokemon GO

Guzzlord can tank neutral damage attacks for days but suffers when faced with Fairy-type critters. It also doesn't fare too well against Dragons, Bugs, and Fighters.

Some of the hardest counters to Guzzlord across the Ultra and Master League formats of Pokemon GO are:

Togekiss

Primarina

Sylveon

Gardevoir

Florges

Chill Drive Genesect

Xerneas

Tapu Fini

Dialga

Dragonite

If you wish to take part in Guzzlord raids, you can take a look at our how-to-solo guide.