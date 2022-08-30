Pheromosa weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

It is safe to say that players who participated in the Pokemon GO Fest Finale have had their fill of the new Ultra Beasts that were introduced during the event. One of the four Pokemon that players could have gotten their hands on is Pheromosa, also known as UB-02 Beauty.

Many competitive players will be eager to try out the new Pokemon in the game's ranked Battle League. However, trainers who missed out on the event will likely have trouble facing the Ultra Beast, especially if they don't know anything about its stats and type.

Luckily, no creature is invincible in Pokemon GO. Pheromosa also has some weaknesses that players can easily take advantage of.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pheromosa is weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa's Bug and Fighting-type combination makes it super weak against Flying-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pheromosa is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokemon. It was originally a version-exclusive Ultra Beast, which is why it shares the same classification of UB-02 with Buzzwole. This is also why the two Pokemon share the exact same typing. However, there is one major distinction between the two species.

Pheromosa has the makings of a perfect glass cannon. This is due to its massive attack stat of 316. However, this is where the creature's strengths end.

The Ultra Beast sports a shrimpy defense stat of 86 and a stamina stat of 174, making it incredibly frail and almost useless in extended fights.

Pheromosa is weak against Fairy, Fire, and Psychic-type attacks in Pokemon GO. However, its biggest weakness is arguably Flying-type attacks. This is because both of its typings share a weakness to Flying-types.

There are many great Flying-type Pokemon that Pokemon GO trainers can use as counters for Pheromosa.

Tornadus Incarnate and Therian are great choices, thanks to their high base power as well as their access to the charged attack, Hurricane. However, not every player has these Legendaries.

For a more commonplace choice, players can use Staraptor. Though another glass cannon, Staraptor is a solid check for Pheromosa, thanks to its typing that resists or takes neutral damage from every available move in its movepool (as of writing). Staraptor also has access to Brave Bird, one of the best Flying-type attacks.

Rayquaza is another great option that players can use against Pheromosa. Though much rarer than the previous two counters, Rayquaza is the best defensive and offensive counter for the Ultra Beast. This is thanks to its Dragon and Flying typing, which greatly resists both of Pheromosa's attacking types.

However, even if players are anticipating Pheromosa to make an appearance in their Pokemon GO Battle League battle, it may be hard to prepare for. This is because glass cannon attackers come in only when their trainer is sure they can secure a win.

Players must remember to play it safe until they know and understand their opponent's party well.

