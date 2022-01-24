Pokemon GO: Piloswine's weaknesses and best counters in 2022

Piloswine has come to Pokemon GO in the form of a 3-Star Raid Boss. With Piloswine being the gateway to the powerful Mamoswine, players are flocking to Raid locations for their chance to catch the Swine Pokemon.

Piloswine debuted in the second generation of the main series, Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. In its debut, Piloswine only evolved from Swinub and did not evolve into Mamoswine. Piloswine made its debut entrance under the ownership of the seventh gym leader of the Johto region, Pryce.

With Piloswine being a Raid Boss, players are looking for its weaknesses and the best counters to bring for this battle. Knowing these weaknesses and counters can turn the tides of battle in favor of the raid team.

Guide to countering Piloswine in Pokemon GO

Piloswine's evolutionary line in the Pokemon franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Piloswine is a Ground and Ice-type Pokemon. This has the potential to be a great type combination if it was not for the Ice typing. The Ice typing is notoriously bad due to its lack of resistances and situational strengths. This type combination curses Piloswine with five weaknesses but only two resistances.

Piloswine's biggest weakness is its lack of impressive offense and mediocre bulk. Not to mention, Piloswine is not a fully evolved Pokemon, so it has the stats to reflect this. Piloswine's poor defense of 138 can easily be exploited through constant bombardment of super-effective fast attacks.

Fighting, Fire, and Steel-type attacks are Piloswine's most common offensive weaknesses in the current state of the game.

In terms of Pokemon that directly counter Piloswine, offensive Steels and Fires are the best picks. Metagross, Lucario, Darmanitan, and Galarian Zen Darmanitan are the best choices to bring for this raid due to their outstanding power, type advantage, and resistance against some of Piloswine's key attacking moves.

While players wanting to use Fire-type Pokemon should consider the possibility of Piloswine having a Ground-type attack as Fire-types have a Ground-type weakness.

Piloswine is far from a challenge in Pokemon GO, Raid Boss or not. Due to its lackluster stats, Piloswine has a lot of common weaknesses, which contribute to the reason why it needed another evolution in the first place. Lucario, Metagross, and Darmanitan have the required power and bulk to most effectively deal with this Raid Boss.

Edited by Danyal Arabi