5 Pokemon with the best unique abilities

188 abilities are shared among 1010 recorded Pokemon in the fictional universe. These are special quirks that these creatures apply in or out of battle. Moreover, these powers persist in every released game. Some have even been depicted in the anime, one of the most memorable instances being Ash Ketchum's Infernape struggle to harness its Blaze move.

While some are commonly found, others add to rare species' characteristics. But the full potential of these abilities is showcased in battles. Let’s look at five Pokemon with unique skills that will make you rethink your battle tactics.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ditto, Malamar, and 3 other Pokemon with the best unique abilities

1) Ditto - Imposter

The cute and menacing normal type Ditto (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ditto is probably the most popular Pocket monster on this list since it was one of the first 151 from the Kanto generation. Its special ability, Imposter, allows it to reconstitute its entire cellular structure to transform into whatever critter it faces when switched in.

This ability completely copies the opponent's appearance, moves, and stats, overwriting any stat changes it had before the transformation. The sole downside is that the copied moveset only has 5 max PP. However, bringing out a Ditto against an opponent's trump card will always give trainers a tactical upper hand if planned properly.

2) Eelektross - Levitate

The electric Eel Pokemon is the final evolution of the Tynamo line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This unique electric eel from the Unova region evolves from Eelektrik using a Thunderstone. Electric-type Pokémon have only one weakness - Ground type. This results in trainers using items like Air Balloon or Shuca Berry in battles to counter a single incoming Ground-type move.

Meanwhile, Levitate gives players complete immunity to Ground-type moves. This leads to Eelektross having no type weakness whatsoever, making it the only pure Electric-type to remain unaffected against such a moveset. With an Attack stat of 115 and a Special Attack of 105, this critter can easily threaten opponents without worrying about being hit by a Super-Effective Attack. It only falls behind on Speed stats when items like a Choice Scarf give trainers a tactical advantage.

3) Malamar - Contrary

Alain using his Malamar in the Masters Tournament opening (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Squid made its first appearance in the Kalos region. Although it may look like a Water type, this malicious entity is a Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon. When Malamar is hit by a stat-reducing move, Contrary raises that stat instead of reducing it. This also applies to moves that trainers make, which is where this creature shines.

Malamar learns the move Superpower with a base power of 120 at level 47. The drawback is that it weakens their subsequent moves each time trainers use it. However, in the case of Contrary, players are actually increasing the Attack stat every turn and thus dealing a huge amount of damage.

Malamar is the only pocket monster that learns Contrary naturally. Since it’s not a hidden ability here, the hassle of getting another sort of creature with it is skipped, as there is only a 1/1250 chance of catching or a 60% chance of breeding one.

4) Shedinja - Wonder Guard

The Shed Pokemon Shedinja, A branch evolution from Nincada (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Hoen inhabitant goes through an unusual evolution. When its pre-evolution Nincada evolves, trainers are left with two creatures, Ninjask and Shedinja, if they have an empty slot in their party and a Pokeball in their bag.

Shedinja is the husk left behind during evolution, brought to life, which makes it a Bug/Ghost type Pokemon. While it has five type weaknesses, its ability Wonder Guard only allows it to be hit by them. If a move is not Super Effective against this creature, it won’t land. Being a lifeless husk, its HP stat is only 1, but it compensates with its ability and Attack stat of 90.

In battle, if trainers know their opponents, movesets, and have a good strategy, they can win without taking any damage. Using Shedinja effectively may require a lot of planning, but its ability is inherently unique as it is the only critter with Wonder Guard.

5) Calyrex - As one

The King Pokemon and its horses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Calyrex is a Legendary Psychic/Grass-type creature that debuted in Pokemon Sword and Shield video games. Revered as the king of the Crown Tundra, it possesses a captivating and mystical presence. Its striking design combines elements of a regal monarch and a majestic horse, creating an aura of grace and authority. In the game, trainers look for the trusted steed to reunite with.

As per the Pokedex, Calyrex has an ability called Unnerve that makes the foe unable to eat berries in battle. As such, it becomes the only creature with two abilities when united with one of its horses, depending on what version you play. It can either be united with Glastrier or Spectrier, thereby combining its own and its horse's abilities.

Trainers get Chilling Neigh as its added ability if they ride the Ice-type Glastrier, which increases the Attack stat each time they knock out a foe. If they reunite with Spectrier, the Ghost type alternate, they get Grim Neigh added, which does the same but for Special Attack stats.

