Pokemon GO: 10 best Fighting-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Fighting-types are known for their amazing offensive potential. These Pokemon are amazing counters to the common offensive Dark-types and deal Super Effective damage against the extremely defensive Steel-type mons. However, Fighting-types do have their flaws in Pokemon GO — they take Super Effective damage from Fairy-, Psychic-, and Flying-types, which tend to dominate overall.

We will look at the best Fighting-type mons in Pokemon GO in this article. We have selected them based on their stats, movepools, and ability to do well in either PvP or PvE (or both).

10 best Fighting-types in Pokemon GO

10) Cobalion

Cobalion in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 192

192 Defense: 229

229 Stamina: 209

209 Max CP: 3417

Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Metal Claw, and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword*, Close Combat, Iron Head, and Stone Edge

(* indicates Legacy Moves, which need to be taught using Elite TMs)

Out of the three Swords of Justice Pokemon, Cobalion is the one that focuses on bulk. This is further backed up by its Steel typing and high defense stat. While it does well in the Pokemon GO Ultra League, its relatively low offenses make it less suitable for PvE.

9) Virizion

Virizion in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 192

192 Defense: 229

229 Stamina: 209

209 Max CP: 3417

Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Quick Attack, and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword*, Close Combat, Leaf Blade, and Stone Edge

With an almost similar stat spread as Cobalion, Virizion performs almost the same as its fellow Sword of Justice. However, thanks to its Grass typing and access to STAB Leaf Blade, it has an additional niche as a Rhyperior counter in the Master League.

8) Hisuian Decidueye

Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 213

213 Defense: 174

174 Stamina: 204

204 Max CP: 3275

Fast Attacks: Magical Leaf and Psycho Cut

Charged Attacks: Aura Sphere, Energy Ball, Aerial Ace, Trailblaze, and Night Shade

Hisuian Decidueye serves as a decent Fighting-type for Raids. However, the fact that its only Fighting-type move is the Aura Sphere Charged Attack holds it back significantly.

7) Marshadow

Marshadow in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 265

265 Defense: 190

190 Stamina: 207

207 Max CP: 4217

Fast Attacks: Counter, Sucker Punch, and Poison Jab

Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Rock Slide, Ice Punch, Fire Punch, and Thunder Punch

Marshadow boasts a phenomenal typing in Fighting/Ghost as well as fantastic stats to take advantage of them. However, its Pokemon GO movepool is downright atrocious. With a nerfed Counter and the self-debuffing Close Combat, Marshadow barely makes this list, only because of its good traits.

6) Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 243

243 Defense: 158

158 Stamina: 233

233 Max CP: 3773

Fast Attacks: Counter and Poison Jab

Charged Attacks: Dynamic Punch, Focus Blast, Brutal Swing*, and Stone Edge

Conkeldurr is a threat to any Raids that need Fighting-types, outperforming several Mega and Shadow Pokemon. It has fallen a bit in PvP after the Counter nerf, but it still effectively counters Steel-types in the Master League.

5) Urshifu (Rapid Strike)

Urshifu Rapid Strike in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 254

254 Defense: 177

177 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4077

Fast Attacks: Counter, Rock Smash, and Waterfall

Charged Attacks: Dynamic Punch, Close Combat, Brick Break, and Aqua Jet

Rapid Strike Urshifu is a decent pick in Pokemon GO PvE. However, it struggles a bit in the PvP Master League due to the sheer number of Fairy-types in the meta. Overall, Rapid Strike Urshifu's stats and access to Dynamic Punch make it a mon worth investing in.

4) Urshifu (Single Strike)

Urshifu Single Strike in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 254

254 Defense: 177

177 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4077

Fast Attacks: Counter, Rock Smash, and Sucker Punch

Charged Attacks: Dynamic Punch, Close Combat, Brick Break, and Payback

Single Strike Urshifu performs much better in the Master League than its Rapid Strike counterpart. Despite having an even worse weakness to Fairy-types, its Dark typing lets it handle Psychic- and Ghost-types that would otherwise give it trouble. This Pokemon is also very capable as a Gym and Raid attacker.

3) Lucario

Lucario in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 236

236 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3056

Fast Attacks: Counter, Force Palm*, and Bullet Punch

Charged Attacks: Aura Sphere, Close Combat, Power-Up Punch, Blaze Kick, Thunder Punch, Flash Cannon, and Shadow Ball

While its low defenses leave it unsuitable for Pokemon GO PvP, Lucario is phenomenal in PvE. It is a top Raid and Fighting-type attacker, thanks to its high Attack stat and wide variety of Fighting moves to choose from. It even has a Mega Evolution, which gives it a further boost.

2) Keldeo

Keldeo in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 260

260 Defense: 192

192 Stamina: 209

209 Max CP: 4181

Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Poison Jab

Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword, Close Combat, Hydro Pump, Aqua Jet, and X-Scissor

With a combination of Low Kick and Sacred Sword, Keldeo's Original Form is one of the best Raid attackers in Pokemon GO. It has a niche in the Master League (where it really shines), but its poor defenses and lack of a decent Fast Attack for PvP hold it back somewhat.

1) Terrakion

Terrakion in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 260

260 Defense: 192

192 Stamina: 209

209 Max CP: 4181

Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Smack Down, and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword*, Close Combat, Earthquake, and Stone Edge

Terrakion almost made it to the top of our best Rock-types in Pokemon GO list, but manages to take the top spot here. Despite its typing holding it back in PvP, Terrakion is an excellent Gym and Raid attacker — far superior to Keldeo and Lucario, and slightly better even than quite a few Megas and Shadow Pokemon.

