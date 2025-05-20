Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

With Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu in the title's roster, the list of strong competitive battlers has expanded. First appearing during the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event, this Water/Fighting-type Pokemon is obtained by evolving Kubfu using 200 Candy, after participating in wins over 30 Water-type Raids or Max Battles when it is your Buddy. The event even throws in extra Raid Passes to help players reach this milestone.

If you're aiming to power up your team with a new fighter or just want to know whether Rapid Strike Urshifu is worth the investment, this guide has you covered. We’ll break down its ideal movesets, how it performs in both PvP and PvE, which Pokemon to watch out for, and the best counters to take it down.

Best movesets for Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu

Final Strike: GO Battle Week (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Dynamic Punch and Aqua Jet

Best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Dynamic Punch and Aqua Jet

Is Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu good in PvP and PvE?

Rapid Strike Urshifu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

PvP:

In Great and Ultra Leagues, Urshifu tends to struggle to shine, mainly because of tough competition from other Fighting-types such as Poliwrath. Yet it possesses some niche utility in the Master League, where its typing makes it capable of threatening Kyogre, Rhyperior, Kyurem, and Steel-types.

Aqua Jet also assists in controlling threats such as Ho-Oh and Landorus-T. Nevertheless, weak coverage, when compared to Pokemon such as Keldeo, makes it vulnerable to common Fairy-types.

PvE:

Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu is more solid here. Counter’s faster animation and energy gain make it a better choice than Waterfall. Aqua Jet, while weaker, is efficient and offers rare Water-type coverage for a Fighting Pokemon. Dynamic Punch adds reliable, hard-hitting power without drawbacks.

Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu: Stats and moves

Max CP: 4077

4077 Attack: 254

254 Defense: 177

177 Stamina: 225

Available moves

Fast Attacks: Rock Smash, Counter, and Waterfall

Rock Smash, Counter, and Waterfall Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Dynamic Punch, Close Combat, and Aqua Jet

Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu’s strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu’s type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses (takes 160% damage)

Electric

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Psychic

Resistances (takes 62.5% damage)

Bug

Dark

Fire

Ice

Rock

Steel

Water

This typing gives Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu a unique blend of resistances, particularly to Fire and Steel, but it also makes it vulnerable to some very common attackers in both PvP and raids.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu

Here are the most effective Pokemon to use against Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

with Psycho Cut and Psystrike Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

with Confusion and Psychic Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

with Confusion and Psychic Mega or Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Fly

with Dragon Tail and Fly Mega and Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

with Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

with Confusion and Psychic Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Fly

with Fairy Wind and Fly Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

with Wing Attack and Sky Attack Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature’s Madness

with Confusion and Nature’s Madness Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+

with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+ Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Fly

with Wing Attack and Fly Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Thundurus Therian with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Using strong Psychic, Fairy, Flying, Electric, or Grass-type attackers with powerful STAB moves is the key to taking Urshifu down quickly.

Pokemon GO Rapid Strike Urshifu adds an intriguing element to the game due to its dual Water/Fighting typing. It doesn't absolutely rule the PvP realm, but it provides certain utility in the Master League and can be a solid PvE performer if given the proper moveset.

