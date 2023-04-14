Pokemon GO A Mystic Hero: Schedule, Field Research tasks, Shiny Lapras, event bonus, and more

A Mystic Hero event has begun in Pokemon GO, with the Team Mystic Leader asking for the support of trainers worldwide. The event provides players with an opportunity to catch a Lapras adorned with Blanche-themed accessory, a Magnetic Lure Module, and a Glacial Lure Module, among other in-game items.

A Mystic Hero event features exclusive Timed Research, Special Research, and Field Research tasks. There are also plenty of event bonuses to entice trainers. This article lists all the available information regarding the event and its offerings in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about A Mystic Hero event in Pokemon GO

A Mystic Hero event began on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It is set to conclude on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. This provides players with ample time to complete everything that the event has to offer.

As mentioned earlier, A Mystic Hero brings event-exclusive Special Research, Timed Research, and Field Research tasks for trainers to complete.

The exclusive Field Research tasks and possible rewards available to players during A Mystic Hero in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Catch 3 Pokemon - 1x Dragon Scale, 1x King's Rock, 1x Metal Coat or 1x Upgrade

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Sinnoh Stone or 1x Unnova Stone

Evolve a Pokemon - 300x Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

The event bonuses are as follows:

Trainers will get to enjoy 2x Evolution XP. [Tip - While Lapras doesn't evolve, trainers can utilize this during the upcoming Togetic Community Day]

Trainers are guaranteed to get 2 Candy XL from evolving pocket monsters

Trainers activating Lure Modules during A Mystic Hero event will see them last for three hours

Those who are able to complete the event-exclusive Special Research questline will be privy to encountering a Lapras adorned with a Blanche-themed accessory. Lucky players may also get to come across the shiny variant of the iconic Transport Pokemon.

In Pokemon lore, Lapras is known for its high intelligence and ability to understand human speech. It primarily helps humans by carrying them across vast stretches of water. The Pokemon is not known to evolve from or into any other Pocket Monster.

The Pokemon GO community has been up in arms over Niantic's drastic Remote Raid Pass changes, which have dismantled the usefulness of the mechanic. The lags and glitches at multiple events have also added to the burning heap of grievances directed at the game devs. A change.org petition recently made rounds with nearly a hundred thousand supporters of the cause.

As #HearUsNiantic trends, plenty of Pokemon GO players have also decided to boycott the popular AR title entirely in order to make their voices heard.

Poll : 0 votes