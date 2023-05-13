Pokemon GO A Valorous Hero May 2023: All Raid bosses, event bonuses, and more

The last of the three Pokemon GO faction-based events is in full swing in-game, with players getting to enjoy everything that A Valorous Hero has on offer. The event brings a litany of Raid bosses, including the debuting Mega Pinsir in Mega Raids. A shiny variant of Tapu Fini can also be encountered in Five-Star Raids for the first time in the title.

Along with the event's launch, Niantic also added two more event bonuses to the list that was already announced a week or so ago. In the same vein as Team Mystic's A Mystic Hero and Team Instinct's An Instinctive Hero, A Valorous Hero champions the cause of Team Valor. The former two featured an encounter with Lapras and Elekid, respectively, while the latter provides one with Ponyta.

Pokemon GO A Valorous Hero 2023 has a lot to offer in May 2023

Beginning on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, A Valorous Hero will continue in Pokemon GO till Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. The raid boss divisions for the event are as follows:

One-Star Raids: Hisuian Growlithe, Galarian Ponyta [shiny version available]. Hoothoot [shiny version available]

Hisuian Growlithe, Galarian Ponyta [shiny version available]. Hoothoot [shiny version available] Three-Star Raids: Galarian Stunfisk [shiny version available], Druddigon [shiny version available], Hisuian Braviary [shiny version available], Hisuian Avalugg [shiny version available]

Galarian Stunfisk [shiny version available], Druddigon [shiny version available], Hisuian Braviary [shiny version available], Hisuian Avalugg [shiny version available] Five-Star Raids: Tapu Fini [shiny version available]

Tapu Fini [shiny version available] Mega Raids: Mega Pinsir [shiny version available]

As written in the official announcement, the event bonuses for A Valorous Hero event are as follows:

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Trainers level 31 and above will have twice the chance to obtain Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

2× Mysterious Components from Team GO Rocket Grunts

The event also provides exclusive Field Research tasks (with rewards including Revives, Hyper Potions, and a Ponyta encounter) and Timed Research tasks (with rewards including Fast TM and Charged TM). Trainers have till the middle of next week to complete the tasks and collect the items on offer.

A Valorous Hero brings an event-exclusive Special Research questline. Team Valor's Leader Candela hands the same to trainers. Completing it will earn players an encounter with a Ponyta, wearing a Candela-themed accessory.

Pokemon GO players are currently preparing for the second appearance of Regidrago in Elite Raids after it debuted in the same event back in March. Plenty of players could not participate or catch the Legendary Titan then due to technical issues and glitches.

Niantic thereafter announced that it would make up for the same through a repetition of the event, along with a few extra bonuses for GMT+13 trainers.

