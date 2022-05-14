Pokemon GO: All Water Festival 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasks are going to be a great way to encounter most of the Pokemon featured in the Water Festival. As the name implies, this event will have tons of Water-types roaming the wild and appearing in Raids.

Looking for a specific Pokemon during one of these events can be a pain, though. Thankfully, Field Research tasks are going to be great for trainers who are only looking for specific spawns like Dewpider or the fashionable Lapras with a scarf.

Field Research tasks can get trainers encounters with specific Pokemon

Trainers can grab Field Research tasks by spinning discs at PokeStops and Gyms. They are only available until May 20, though, and trainers can only hold on to three tasks at a time. These are the specific tasks and their rewards:

Catch 5 Pokemon: Magikarp or Wailmer encounter

Catch 5 Magikarp or Wailmer: Luvdisc encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon: Dewpider encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon: Scarf Lapras encounter

Catch 5 Water-types: 10 Poke Balls or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Water-types: Binacle encounter, 20 Mega Blastoise Candy, or 20 Mega Gyarados Energy

Evolve 2 Water-types: Marill encounter

Hatch an Egg: Carvanha encounter

If they're doing nothing else, trainers should definitely at least catch 10 Pokemon to get an encounter with Dewpider. This is a new addition to the mobile game, the latest newcomer from the Alola region. It also evolves into Araquanid.

Catching 10 Water-types specifically is also going to be a high-profile Field Research task. Binacle encounters will be valuable for the Water Festival since shiny Binacle is making its debut.

Trainers can get Magikarp through Field Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Mega candy is also valuable, but mostly for Mega Gyarados. While Mega Blastoise is a great Water-type to have, it’s going to be a Mega tier Raid boss for the duration of the event. Since Magikarp will be spawning often, trainers can possibly raise one into Mega Gyarados in little time.

The most popular task in this bunch could easily be catching 25 Pokemon, though. Many trainers might already have Lapras, but not with a scarf.

All Pokemon, through these Field Research tasks, can be caught in the wild. That said, it’s still a good idea to complete them since they guarantee a specific encounter. Finding a particular Pokemon in the wild for this event can be time-consuming. Using a Rainy Lure Module to attract a specific Water-type won’t work, either, because all of the common spawns will be Water-type as well.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh