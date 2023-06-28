Pokemon GO Alolan Marowak raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Alolan Marowak is coming back to Pokemon GO with the Dark Flames event as part of the season of Hidden Gems. The occasion is scheduled to start at 10 am local time on June 29, 2023, and end at 8 pm local time on July 2, 2023. The four-day program celebrates Fire and Dark-type Pocket Monsters and comes with a bunch of event bonuses.

Alolan Marowak is a rare creature in Pokemon GO. Its appearance in three-star raids will offer a great chance to catch it. Being a three-star raid boss, it can have a maximum of 13,525 CP. While that might seem high, you will be able to defeat it on your own using the right set of counters. This guide will help you build a team for that.

What are Alolan Marowak's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Before getting into Pokemon battles, it is crucial that you know your opponent's elemental typing. This way, you can choose creatures who take less damage from them, while dishing out strong, super-effective damage.

Alolan Marowak is a Fire/Ghost-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. At the same time, it resists Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Fairy-type moves.

Although that might seem like an extensive list of resistances, you don't need to worry, as there are enough strong counters in this title that can deal super-effective damage to Alolan Marowak.

What are the best counters to Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO?

Alolan Marowak can use Fire, Ghost, Ground, and Fighting-type attacks. For Fast Moves, it has Hex, Fire Spin, and Rock Smash. In its Charged Move slot, this Pocket Monster can have Shadow Ball, Fire Blast, Shadow Ball, Shadow Bone, and Bone Club.

This means, of the creatures that can do the most damage to it, Ghost, Dark, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters are also most vulnerable to the Raid Boss' attacks.

This leaves you with Water and Ground as your go-to moves. You should ideally use Pokemon that share the same typing as the attack you want to use to get the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus or STAB.

Here are the most effective counters to Alolan Marowak raid boss in Pokemon GO:

Blastoise or Mega Blastoise: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

Kyogre or Primal Kyogre: Waterfall + Surf / Origin Pulse

Landorus (Therian): Rock Throw + Earth Power

Garchomp: Mudshot + Earthquake / Earth Power

Houndoom or Mega Houndoom: Bite + Foul Play

Terrakion: Smack Down + Rock Slide

What is the best moveset for Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO?

After you defeat Alolan Marowak, you will be able to catch it at approximately 988-1,311 CP based on weather conditions and your luck. Once you add this creature to your collection, you would want to give it the best attacks possible.

For an offensively built Alolan Marowak, Fire Spin (Fast Move) and Shadow Ball (Charged Move) are the best options. Trainers wishing for a more defensive setup should go for Hex as the Fast Move instead.

