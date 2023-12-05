Pokemon GO Along the Routes: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster 

Along the Routes is the latest Routes-themed event in Pokemon GO. It kicks off at 10 am local time on December 5 and ends at 8 pm local time on December 8, 2023. One of the highlights of this event is the introduction of Mateo, the new NPC. Other than that, Shiny Hisuian Sneasle will also make its Pokemon GO debut.

Many other Pocket Monsters will be available in their shiny forms during the Along the Routes event. This article covers each critter whose shiny form will be available, how you can get them, as well as the shiny odds of each encounter.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during Pokemon GO

Along the Routes event and their shiny odds

1) Slugma

Regular and Shiny Slugma (Image via TPC)

Slugma is a wild encounter during this Pokemon GO event. It has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

2) Hitmontop

Regular and Shiny Hitmontop (Image via TPC)

Hitmontop is a potential wild encounter and has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

3) Spoink

Regular and Shiny Spoink (Image via TPC)

This Psychic-type Pocket Monster will be appearing in the wild, and the odds of it being shiny are 1-in-512.

4) Feebas

Regular and Shiny Feebas (Image via TPC)

Feebas appearing in the wild during Pokemon GO's Along the Routes event has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

5) Lillipup

Regular and Shiny Lillipup (Image via TPC)

Lillipup can be found in the wild during this event and at 1-in-512 shiny odds.

6) Woobat

Regular and Shiny Woobat (Image via TPC)

During this event in Niantic's mobile game, Woobat will have an increased wild spawn rate. It has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

7) Hisuian Growlithe

Regular and Shiny Hisuian Growlithe (Image via TPC)

Hisuian Growlithe's shiny form may be hatched from 7km Eggs found during the event. This Pocket Monster has a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny in this case.

8) Togepi

Regular and Shiny Togepi (Image via TPC)

Togepi is a Baby Pokemon that may hatch from 7km Eggs during this event and has a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny.

9) Sneasel

Regular and Shiny Sneasel (Image via TPC)

Johto Sneasel may hatch from 7km event eggs and has 1-in-64 shiny odds from this method.

10) Hisuian Sneasel

Regular and Shiny Hisuian Sneasel (Image via TPC)

Hisuian Sneasel doesn't usually appear in the wild, so when you encounter it in Field or Timed research during Pokemon GO's Along the Routes event, it may be shiny at a rate of 1-in-64.

11) Bonsly

Regular and Shiny Bonsly (Image via TPC)

Bonsly is another rare Baby Pokemon that has a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny when hatched from 7km Eggs.

12) Espurr

Regular and Shiny Espurr (Image via TPC)

Espurr can only be found through Eggs, raids, and Research tasks, making it a rare encounter. If you hatch it from 7km Eggs from this event, it has a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny.

13) Eevee

Regular and Shiny Eevee (Image via TPC)

Eevee is a very common spawn in Pokemon GO. During this event, it will be available as a Field Research encounter with 1-in-512 odds of being shiny.

Check out Pokemon GO's December 2023 event calendar for all the upcoming events.