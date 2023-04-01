Pokemon GO April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium Field and Special Research: All tasks and rewards

This year's April Fools' Day sees the arrival of the April Fowl's Day event in Pokemon GO, where trainers will come across Pidgey far more frequently in the wild. The pen in Professor Willow's lab is broken and the Pidgey Pandemonium is soon set to be upon trainers around the world, along with event-exclusive Field and Special Research.

Following last year's April Fools' 2-Oh?-22, the upcoming event marks the annual April Fools' Day celebrations in Pokemon GO. It will be the first event that players get to enjoy this month in the popular AR title. The next event is scheduled to be the Spring into Spring event, which will begin on April 4 and conclude on April 10.

This article details all of the available information regarding the tasks and rewards that will be on offer with the Field and Special Research in the April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium event.

Everything you need to know about April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium Field and Special Research in Pokemon GO

The upcoming Pidgey Pandemonium event features an exclusive Special Research quest line that can be claimed by trainers on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 3:00 pm local time to 11:59 pm local time. Professor Willow will hand out this quest when the game is launched during this stipulated period.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Pidgey Pandemonium April Fowl's Day event has started to roll out in Europe & Africa. Runs from 13:00 to 19:00 local time with Spceial Research at 15:00.Details @ serebii.net/pokemongo/even… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Pidgey Pandemonium April Fowl's Day event has started to roll out in Europe & Africa. Runs from 13:00 to 19:00 local time with Spceial Research at 15:00.Details @ serebii.net/pokemongo/even… https://t.co/IcByi0marl

The tasks and rewards for the April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium Special Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Pidgey Pandemonium - Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - 25x Poke Ball

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Potion

Make 5 Nice Throws - 5x Nanab Berry

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Pidgey encounter, 5x Razz Berry

Pokemon GO: Pidgey Pandemonium - Step 2 of 2

Claim Reward - 10x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward - 5x Hyper Potion

Claim Reward - 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Pidgey encounter, 15x Pidgey Candy

Trainers will also be privy to an event-themed Field Research task. Completing this will provide them with a Pidgey encounter. The Field Research task and its potential rewards for the Pidgey Pandemonium event is as follows:

Transfer 3 Pokemon - Pidgey encounter (shiny variant may be encountered) or 3x Poke Ball

Pidgey, the Tiny Bird Pokemon, will appear more frequently in the wild for the Pidgey Pandemonium event. Lucky trainers will also have the opportunity to come across the shiny variant of this pocket monster. The event bonus for April Fowl's Day that players will get to enjoy is as follows:

Players will have an increased chance of coming across XXS and XXL Pidgey in the wild

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#RisingHeroes Cherry blossoms, flower crowns, and an assortment of Eggs? It can only mean one thing— - it’s time to Spring into Spring! Cherry blossoms, flower crowns, and an assortment of Eggs? It can only mean one thing— - it’s time to Spring into Spring! #RisingHeroes https://t.co/qDF83MwNF3

Interestingly, the April 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO was revealed earlier by Niantic. The upcoming events are as follows:

Spring into Spring - April 4 to 10

Elite Raids - April 9

A Mystic Hero - April 13 to 17

April Community Day - April 15

Sustainability Week - April 20 to 26

Limited Research - April 23

Community Day Classic - April 29

The first event on the list, Spring into Spring, will see the debut of the Generation VII Bug and Fairy-type Cutiefly and Rimbombee in Pokemon GO. Additionally, several Pokemon will also be available in flower-adorned costumes.

Poll : 0 votes