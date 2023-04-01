Pokemon GO April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium Field and Special Research: All tasks and rewards

This year's April Fools' Day sees the arrival of the April Fowl's Day event in Pokemon GO, where trainers will come across Pidgey far more frequently in the wild. The pen in Professor Willow's lab is broken and the Pidgey Pandemonium is soon set to be upon trainers around the world, along with event-exclusive Field and Special Research.
Following last year's April Fools' 2-Oh?-22, the upcoming event marks the annual April Fools' Day celebrations in Pokemon GO. It will be the first event that players get to enjoy this month in the popular AR title. The next event is scheduled to be the Spring into Spring event, which will begin on April 4 and conclude on April 10.
This article details all of the available information regarding the tasks and rewards that will be on offer with the Field and Special Research in the April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium event.
Everything you need to know about April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium Field and Special Research in Pokemon GO
The upcoming Pidgey Pandemonium event features an exclusive Special Research quest line that can be claimed by trainers on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 3:00 pm local time to 11:59 pm local time. Professor Willow will hand out this quest when the game is launched during this stipulated period.
The tasks and rewards for the April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium Special Research are as follows:
Pokemon GO: Pidgey Pandemonium - Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - 25x Poke Ball
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Potion
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 5x Nanab Berry
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Pidgey encounter, 5x Razz Berry
Pokemon GO: Pidgey Pandemonium - Step 2 of 2
- Claim Reward - 10x Ultra Ball
- Claim Reward - 5x Hyper Potion
- Claim Reward - 3500 XP
- Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Pidgey encounter, 15x Pidgey Candy
Trainers will also be privy to an event-themed Field Research task. Completing this will provide them with a Pidgey encounter. The Field Research task and its potential rewards for the Pidgey Pandemonium event is as follows:
- Transfer 3 Pokemon - Pidgey encounter (shiny variant may be encountered) or 3x Poke Ball
Pidgey, the Tiny Bird Pokemon, will appear more frequently in the wild for the Pidgey Pandemonium event. Lucky trainers will also have the opportunity to come across the shiny variant of this pocket monster. The event bonus for April Fowl's Day that players will get to enjoy is as follows:
- Players will have an increased chance of coming across XXS and XXL Pidgey in the wild
Interestingly, the April 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO was revealed earlier by Niantic. The upcoming events are as follows:
- Spring into Spring - April 4 to 10
- Elite Raids - April 9
- A Mystic Hero - April 13 to 17
- April Community Day - April 15
- Sustainability Week - April 20 to 26
- Limited Research - April 23
- Community Day Classic - April 29
The first event on the list, Spring into Spring, will see the debut of the Generation VII Bug and Fairy-type Cutiefly and Rimbombee in Pokemon GO. Additionally, several Pokemon will also be available in flower-adorned costumes.