Pokemon GO Armarouge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

With knowledge about the best moveset for Armarouge in Pokemon GO, you can use this Pocket Monster in many diverse teams. This Pokemon has a Fire and Psychic elemental typing, and like its base form, it originates from the region of Paldea. You can evolve Armarouge from a Charcadet in this game.
In this article, we'll look at the best moveset for Armarouge in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We'll also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against this new creature in GO.
Best moveset for Armarouge in Pokemon GO
Best moveset for Armarouge for PvE battles in GO
The best moveset for this monster in GO for PvE battles is Incinerate (Fire-type move) as the Fast move along with Flamethrower (Fire-type move) and Psyshock (Psychic-type move) as the Charged moves.
Since the Incinerate, Flamethrower, and Psyshock match the elemental typings of this monster, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.
Best moveset for Armarouge for PvP battles in GO
Incinerate as the Fast move along with Flamethrower and Psyshock as the Charged moves is the best moveset for Armarouge for PvP battles in Pokemon GO.
Incinerate paired with Flamethrower has a Damage per second (DPS) stat of 14.14 and a Total Damage Output (TDO) stat of 417.9. When paired with Psyshock, Incinerate will give you a DPS stat of 13.73 and a TDO stat of 405.9.
Is Armarouge any good in Pokemon GO?
With a base attack stat of 234 and a base defense stat of 185, this monster is a solid contender in the list of the best Fire-type monsters in this game. Supported by a decent moveset that lets this creature deal a lot of damage to enemies, Armarouge does see some play in the current meta of the competitive scene of GO.
Armarouge’s strengths and weaknesses
As mentioned, this creature is a Fire- and Psychic-type beast. Thus, this beast is weak to the following elemental typings:
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
- Dark
- Ghost
This monster is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Grass
- Ice
- Psychic
- Steel
All moves that Armarouge can learn in Pokemon GO
Fast moves:
This monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:
- Ember
- Incinerate
Charged moves:
This creature can learn the following Charged moves in GO:
- Flamethrower
- Heat Wave
- Flame Charge
- Psyshock
Best counters for Armarouge in Pokemon GO
You can use the following counters to defeat this Fire-type Pokemon if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon
- Shadow Kyogre
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Swampert
- Megas Diancie
- Mega Gengar
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Shadow Rampardos
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Rayquaza
- Kyogre
- Shadow Swampert
Aside from the abovementioned monsters, counters with similar elemental typings perform well against Armarouge.