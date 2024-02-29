Pokemon GO Armarouge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

With knowledge about the best moveset for Armarouge in Pokemon GO, you can use this Pocket Monster in many diverse teams. This Pokemon has a Fire and Psychic elemental typing, and like its base form, it originates from the region of Paldea. You can evolve Armarouge from a Charcadet in this game.

In this article, we'll look at the best moveset for Armarouge in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We'll also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against this new creature in GO.

Best moveset for Armarouge in Pokemon GO

Best moveset for Armarouge for PvE battles in GO

The best moveset for this monster in GO for PvE battles is Incinerate (Fire-type move) as the Fast move along with Flamethrower (Fire-type move) and Psyshock (Psychic-type move) as the Charged moves.

Since the Incinerate, Flamethrower, and Psyshock match the elemental typings of this monster, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best moveset for Armarouge for PvP battles in GO

Incinerate as the Fast move along with Flamethrower and Psyshock as the Charged moves is the best moveset for Armarouge for PvP battles in Pokemon GO.

Incinerate paired with Flamethrower has a Damage per second (DPS) stat of 14.14 and a Total Damage Output (TDO) stat of 417.9. When paired with Psyshock, Incinerate will give you a DPS stat of 13.73 and a TDO stat of 405.9.

Is Armarouge any good in Pokemon GO?

With a base attack stat of 234 and a base defense stat of 185, this monster is a solid contender in the list of the best Fire-type monsters in this game. Supported by a decent moveset that lets this creature deal a lot of damage to enemies, Armarouge does see some play in the current meta of the competitive scene of GO.

Armarouge’s strengths and weaknesses

As mentioned, this creature is a Fire- and Psychic-type beast. Thus, this beast is weak to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Rock

Water

Dark

Ghost

This monster is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Ice

Psychic

Steel

All moves that Armarouge can learn in Pokemon GO

Fast moves:

This monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Ember

Incinerate

Charged moves:

This creature can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Flamethrower

Heat Wave

Flame Charge

Psyshock

Best counters for Armarouge in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat this Fire-type Pokemon if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Shadow Kyogre

Mega Garchomp

Mega Swampert

Megas Diancie

Mega Gengar

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Rampardos

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Rayquaza

Kyogre

Shadow Swampert

Aside from the abovementioned monsters, counters with similar elemental typings perform well against Armarouge.