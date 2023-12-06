Pokemon GO Armored Mewtwo guide

Pokemon GO has seen a large collection of promotions, events, and more over the years, leading to Pocket Monsters that have rarely been seen since being offered. One of the most prominent examples is Armored Mewtwo, a version of the legendary Pokemon Mewtwo featuring the Team Rocket armor it wore during the beginning of the Mewtwo Strikes Back animated film.

Armored Mewtwo made its first foray into the game on July 10, 2019, as a 5-star raid boss before vanishing almost as quickly as it arrived on July 31, 2019. Armored Mewtwo would remain absent until Pokemon Day 2020, when it re-emerged as a raid boss from February 25 to March 2, 2020. Since then, though, the Pocket Monster disappeared again.

How to catch Armored Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Armored Mewtwo hasn't been seen as a catchable creature in Pokemon GO in years (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO hasn't reintroduced Armored Mewtwo in any capacity since its last disappearance in 2020. Trainers won't be able to find it as a raid boss, in the wild, or elsewhere. Things may change in the future as Niantic plans out events for the Season of Timeless Travels, but there has been no indication of a return for this Pocket Monster anytime soon.

In the past, trainers could battle this steel-clad menace in 5-star raids and capture it upon a successful raid. Now, the only way for trainers to acquire Armored Mewtwo is to trade with another player who was fortunate enough to catch it in 2019-2020, which is also difficult considering its incredibly rare status.

The unfortunate reality is that most players lucky enough to obtain Armored Mewtwo are unlikely to trade it away. However, not every trainer may be so reluctant, but things are further complicated by the fact that players can only trade with others in a range of 100 meters, so fans have to find a trainer near them who is willing to give up this rare Pokemon.

In place of trading, trainers will likely just have to wait and see when Niantic will bring this coveted creature back as a raid boss. The Pokemon Day event hasn't taken place since 2020, but perhaps things will change in 2024 and beyond.

Is Shiny Armored Mewtwo available in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Armored Mewtwo's sprite as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although Pokemon GO's game code appears to carry shiny Armored Mewtwo's in-game sprite, the same can be said of many unreleased shiny Pokemon. Shiny Armored Mewtwo has yet to physically appear in the game, and it may be quite some time before it does.

Given the rarity of Armored Mewtwo already, a shiny variant would arguably be one of the rarest creatures in the game. It's likely that Niantic is well aware of this and might be holding back the creature's shiny variant for a particularly special occasion. If shiny Armored Mewtwo ultimately debuts, it may do so at a special moment.