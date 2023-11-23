How to solo defeat Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

There is a special regional Pokemon GO event being hosted for the players in Japan, in which you can participate, starting Saturday, November 25, 2023. It is going to last for a couple of weeks before ending on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you are in or around Asakusa in Tokyo, Japan, there are a lot of exciting rewards for in-person participants.

You will come across five legendary beasts in GO’s 5-star raids during this event: Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, Incarnate Tornadus, and Incarnate Thundurus. In this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know to solo defeat Incarnate Thundurus in GO.

Can you solo defeat Incarnate Thundurus as a 5-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

Incarnate Thundurus in GO (Image via Niantic)

As a 5-star Raid Boss, Incarnate Thundurus is going to have a Combat Power (CP) of 46,044, which is similar to that of Incarnate Tornadus. Again, just like the latter, Incarnate Thundurus has an attack stat of 266. Since it is a hard-hitting beast, you will have to be wary of Thundurus’ attacks.

Thundurus is a glass cannon as it does not have the bulk to back its strong offensive nature. So, if you can dodge Incarnate Thundurus’ Charged moves in the raid, you can easily defeat it yourself.

What are the best counters for Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO?

Incarnate Thundurus is a dual Electric- and Flying-type monster. As a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ice

Rock

It is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Bug

Fighting

Grass

Flying

Steel

In Pokemon GO, Incarnate Thundurus has the following base statistics:

Attack: 266

Defense: 164

Stamina: 188

The following critters (with their respective Fast + Charged moves) will perform best against Incarnate Thundurus as a Raid Boss in GO:

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice)

Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw + Rock Slide

Rock Throw + Rock Slide Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch + Zap Cannon

Volt Switch + Zap Cannon Mega Glalie: Frost Breath + Avalanche

Frost Breath + Avalanche Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball Mega Alakazam: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Latios: Dragon Breath + Psychic

You can easily solo defeat Incarnate Thundurus in GO’s 5-star raids if you build a roster with the aforementioned Pocket Monsters. However, you should use creatures at level 40 or above to be effective against Incarnate Thundurus in these raids.

Catch CP of Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO

You can catch it with the following CPs:

Not weather boosted: 1,861 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20

1,861 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20 Windy and rainy weather boosted: 2,326 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25

Can Incarnate Thundurus be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. If you are lucky enough, you will encounter a Shiny Incarnate Thundurus after defeating it in a raid.