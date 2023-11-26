Pokemon GO datamine reveals assets for new Mega Evolutions, Hisuian Starters, and more

Pokemon GO's Adventure Abounds season will end in a couple of days, and the latest datamined reports from The Pokemod Group on X have thrown light on the potential releases of many Pocket Monsters. The list of critters in question includes unreleased Mega Evolutions, multiple unreleased Alolan natives, Hisuian evolutions, and a few creatures from Kalos and Paldea.

The lineup looks really impressive and promises a host of fascinating events in the upcoming months. This article will list all the Pocket Monsters that you can expect to see in Pokemon GO in December 2023 and the first half of 2024.

All new Mega Evolutions potentially coming to Pokemon GO in 2024

As revealed by the datamined assets, these Mega Evolutions can be released in Niantic's mobile game in the coming year:

Mega Mewtwo X and Y

Mega Metagross

Mega Sharpedo

Mega Mawile

Mega Audino

Mega Camerupt

Mega Lucario

Of these, Mega Mewtwo X and Y will be among the most anticipated releases and could potentially be part of 2024's GO Fest cycle, similar to Mega Rayquaza's release this year.

Mega Metagross and Mega Lucario should also be excellent additions to the lineup, as they will act as really powerful raid attackers. While the other Mega Evolutions could make for interesting collection items, they are unlikely to have a lower gameplay-defining impact.

All Hisuian evolutions found in the latest Pokemon GO datamine

There has already been speculation that each of the Hisuian Starters —Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott — will get a dedicated Raid Day over the course of the next three months when their shiny forms are released. The addition of their assets is potentially a nod in that direction.

Additionally, the Wyrdeer assets hint at the release of the Gen II deer's Hisuian Evolution. If other leaks are to be believed, this will happen as early as December 2024.

The Origin Forme of Dialga and Palkia are also speculated to be released next year, and the discovery of these assets further bolsters the rumors.

New Pocket Monsters from Kalos, Alola, and Paldea to join the Pokemon GO roster in the upcoming months

Here is the complete list of critters from Kalos, Alola, and Paldea, the assets for which have been datamined by Pokemod:

Necrozma

Marshadow

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Drampa

Pyukumuku

Dusk Forme Lycanrock

Wishiwashi - Solo and School Formes

Aeigislash - Sword and Shield Formes

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Among these, the release of Necrozma is one of the most fascinating. It might hint at another Ultra Beast-themed event coming to Pokemon GO. The rest of this lineup could bring nearly all the unreleased Generation VII Pocket Monsters.

Aegislash and its pre-evolution, Honage, are some of the few unreleased Gen VI additions, while Cetoddle and Cetitan could be the 13th Paldean evolution line to be added to Niantic's mobile game.

All in all, these datamined assets provide a promising sign for Pokemon GO fans.