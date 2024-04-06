Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Bagon Community Day Classic event is going to be exciting, to say the least. You can participate in it on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Bagon has a fantastic Shiny variant, and its final form, Salamence, is among the strongest Dragon-type Pocket Monsters in the game.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Bagon Community Day Classic event to help you make the most out it.

Active bonuses during the Bagon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

You will get the following bonuses during the Bagon Community Day Classic event:

You will have increased spawns of Bagon.

Like every other Community Day Classic event, you will get 3x Catch Stardust for catching monsters during this event.

Regular Incense will last for three hours during Bagon’s Community Day Classic.

All types of Lure Modules will last for three hours during this event.

How to prepare for the Bagon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO

Your main priority for the Bagon Community Day Classic event should be optimizing your Poke Balls for catching Pocket Monsters. Since this event is going to give you 3x Catch XP for every critter, this is a good opportunity to bank Experience Points.

We might get to see level 60 in Pokemon GO someday, so you should collect all the XP that you can, especially when there are events with such lucrative XP bonuses.

You should save as many Poke Balls as you can for this Community Day Classic. Clear unwanted items like Berries from your Item Storage and stack Poke Balls before the event starts on April 7 at 2 pm.

Great Balls and Ultra Balls should receive higher priority as they allow you to catch Pokemon faster. So, you can clear out other Poke Balls to make space for the two variants. Catching Pocket Monsters faster will help you maximize the amount of XP you get during the event.

If you are not planning on moving around a lot, it is advisable to use some premium Lure Modules that will increase the spawns of Pocket Monsters in your vicinity. This way, you will not miss out a lot on the XP bonus during this Community Day Classic.

How many Poke Balls should you keep for the Bagon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

You will be catching a lot of Pocket Monsters during the Bagon Community Day Classic event, so anywhere between 400 and 600 Poke Balls should suffice.

Not every throw will give you a guaranteed catch. So, keeping a few extras will prevent you from running to PokeStops for balls, saving your time in the long run.

Should you use Berries to catch Bagon during the Bagon Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO?

There is no need for any Berries during this Community Day Classic event. However, since there is no Candy bonus during its run, you can use Pinap Berries to get more Bagon Candies.

Evolving Bagon into Salamence will give it its Legacy move Outrage. This means you will need a decent amount of Bagon Candies if you want to evolve more than one of these creatures into Salamence.

100 IV Bagon Combat Power during Bagon Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO

Wild Encounter (Weather boosted): 1,073 CP at level 35

1,073 CP at level 35 Wild Encounter (Not weather boosted): 991 CP at level 30

Best PvP IVs for Salamence in Pokemon GO Battle League

Great League: 0/10/14

Ultra League: 2/14/14

Master League: 15/15/15

Best Mega Evolution to use during the Bagon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

It is advisable to Mega Evolve any Dragon-type Pokemon during this event. Some recommended Pocket Monsters in this category are as follows:

Mega Rayquaza

Primal Salamence

Mega Charizard X

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Ampharos

Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic exclusive moves for Salamence

Legacy move for Salamence (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you evolve Bagon during the Community Day event, Salamence will learn Outrage. This will be Salamence’s Legacy move.

Outrage is a powerful Dragon-type Charged move and has the following stats:

Trainer Battle: 110 Power

110 Power Gym and Raid Battles: 110 Power

When is the Bagon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, this Community Day Classic event will take place on Saturday, April 7, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Where should you play during the Bagon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO?

During the Bagon Community Day Classic, you are advised to play in places with a large cluster of PokeStops. This will allow you to replenish the items that you use while playing during the event.

For instance, you will be using a lot of Poke Balls to catch Pocket Monsters. Furthermore, you might run into other players, and this is a good way to make new friends in the game.