Pokemon GO: Bastiodon's weaknesses and best counters

Bastiodon is a literal defensive wall in Pokemon GO, which can make it difficult to take down without utilizing its weaknesses.

Known as the Shield Pokemon, Bastiodon sports a top 15 maximum defensive stat, ranking in at 11th overall. Though its offensive stats suffer as a result, Bastiodon is still capable of winning many protracted Pokemon GO battles.

Dealing neutral or resisted damage to Bastiodon is often a losing battle, and trainers are well aware of this fact. Fortunately, Bastiodon has two crippling weaknesses and three in total. This allows for significant counterplay against one of Pokemon GO's most stalwart creatures.

Countering Bastiodon with Fighting-types in Pokemon GO

Fighting-types like Lucario perform masterfully at countering Bastiodon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bastiodon sports weaknesses to Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves. Fighting and Ground-type moves are super effective against Bastiodon's Rock and Steel typing. This makes them doubly as super effective compared to a move that would only take advantage of one type weakness (like Water-type moves).

This allows for more than a few Pokemon in Pokemon GO to serve as effective counters, quickly hammering away at the Shield Pokemon. Though Bastiodon's defense is still high when hit with super effective moves, exploiting its weaknesses is ideal.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of the top counters complete with movesets to stop Bastiodon in its tracks:

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick/Focus Blast)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun/Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall/Hydro Pump)

Lucario (Counter/Aura Sphere)

Landorus (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Conkeldurr (Counter/Focus Blast)

Garchomp (Mud Shot/Earth Power)

Machamp (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Groudon (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Blaziken (Counter/Focus Blast)

Pirouette Meloetta (Low Kick/Close Combat)

Sirfetch'd (Counter/Close Combat)

Breloom (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Hariyama (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Krookodile (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Emboar (Low Kick/Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter/Close Combat)

Golurk (Mud-Slap/Earth Power)

Toxicroak (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Sawk (Low Kick/Focus Blast)

Donphan (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Golem (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap/Bulldoze)

Swampert (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Gallade (Low Kick/Close Combat)

Flygon (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Terrakion (Zen Headbutt/Sacred Sword)

In addition to this list, there are many more Pokemon capable of getting the job done in Pokemon GO. Trainers should experiment with different Pokemon and move options.

Bastiodon doesn't have the attack power to come back from a substantial health deficit. As long as they're taking advantage of Bastiodon's two most glaring weaknesses, the Shield Pokemon should fall in time. It may take longer due to the Pokemon's defensive stat, but players can rest assured that it will happen.

