The best moveset for Lapras in Pokemon GO

With its humongous Stamina stat, Lapras can be a surprisingly good pick for PvP in Pokemon GO.

It joins a large list of bulky Water-types in the game (Walrein, Swampert, Blastoise, etc.). Lapras boasts 277 Stamina, which means it can basically be a damage sponge, even though its 174 Defense isn’t exactly spectacular.

Such endurance allows Lapras to stay in fights for long periods of time and farm down to its charge moves efficiently.

Which moves should trainers use with this Kanto Pokemon?

While Lapras is a great Pokemon, it will require some investment to make it as strong as possible. The best potential moveset for Lapras uses two legacy moves, so hopefully trainers have some extra Elite TMs lying around.

The first legacy move that should be taught to Lapras is Ice Shard, from Lapras’ Raid Day. Although it’s a bit slow (1.5 seconds in PvP), Ice Shard charges more energy than both Frost Breath and Water Gun.

For damage, Frost Breath is a tiny bit more powerful (inflicts 1.3 DPS higher). This would make it a better choice for an Ice-type Raid attacking Lapras. Looking at the list of available Ice Pokemon, though, there are much stronger choices for that role than Lapras, which only has 165 base Attack.

The other legacy move Lapras should be running is the charge move Ice Beam, also from Lapras’ Raid Day. This move is a lot better at taking out threats like Togekiss, Giratina, Garchomp and similar Pokemon.

Lapras is native to the Kanto region

Without an Elite Charge TM, trainers would be forced to run Blizzard. With an energy cost of 75, though, it will be tough for even a Pokemon as tanky as Lapras to use it consistently. Ice Beam may only have 90 power, but it’s a much more reliable option.

Lapras should also definitely be running Surf. Even with Ice Beam, this Pokemon will want a move with a lower energy cost to bait shields and pressure opposition quickly. At 65 base power, Surf won’t be one hit KOing Pokemon, but it will still do decent amounts of damage.

