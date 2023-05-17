Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Element Cup Little Edition team recommendations

Pokemon GO's latest specialty PvP format has arrived in the form of the Element Cup - Little Edition, which will run from May 17, 2023, to May 24, 2023. The new format combines the rules of the Element and Little Cups, pushing unevolved Water, Grass, and Fire-type Pocket Monsters into the spotlight. If trainers are hoping to participate in this limited-time format, they'll want to know what's what when it comes to rules.

Pokemon GO's Element Cup - Little Edition's rules can be boiled down to three main points: Permitted Pokemon must be at 500 CP or less, have an evolved form that they haven't evolved to yet, and must have a Grass, Water, or Fire elemental type.

If Pokemon GO trainers are searching for where to start in this new cup, they may want to check out some recommended teams to help them climb the rankings.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended teams for Pokemon GO's Element Cup Little Edition

Ducklett/Shadow Chikorita/Salandit

Ever since Pokemon GO introduced the Element Cup, Ducklett has been an overwhelming force within its meta. Its combination of Water and Flying typing gives it the ability to counter both Fire and Grass-type opponents.

Ducklett also benefits from a great maximum stamina stat, pushing its maximum HP into high numbers that many of its opponents can't match. With a combined moveset of attacks like Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, and Brave Bird, it can handle more than a few popular enemies, including Salandit, Vulpix, Cottonee, and Chikorita.

However, Ducklett isn't infallible and is still horribly weak to Electric-type attacks. Since Chinchou is a popular choice in the Element Cup - Little Edition's meta, trainers can tag out to a Grass-type like Shadow Chikorita as a reliable and safe switch.

As a Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Shadow Chikorita will have increased damage output and slightly reduced defensive stats. However, the shadow nerf to Chikorita's defense still leaves it with great defense and stamina IVs for durability.

When an opponent has run out of shields or is down to their last Pocket Monster in this Pokemon GO cup, trainers can bring in Salandit. The Poison/Fire-type creature brings quality attack IVs and solid stamina, and it can be one of the best Grass-type counters in the format.

However, if an opponent's final Pokemon is a Water-type pick, it's best to hold off on using Salandit due to its elemental weaknesses and continue to rely on Shadow Chikorita. Fortunately, Shadow Chikorita has plenty of durabilities to serve as a pinch closer when it needs to.

Chinchou/Vulpix/Shadow Bulbasaur

As previously stated, Chinchou is an excellent pick in this Pokemon GO format for trainers who don't want to utilize Ducklett.

As a Water/Electric-type creature, Chinchou can shut down popular Water-type picks like Ducklett and Seel while also countering Fire-type foes like Vulpix, Salandit, and Growlithe.

Chinchou also benefits from great maximum stamina IVs, giving it plenty of health to operate as a lead Pocket Monster. However, it is heavily susceptible to Grass-type opponents, which is why Vulpix exists as the switch in this team formation.

Vulpix can utilize Normal-type attacks like Quick Attack and Body Slam to deal neutral damage to opponents in Pokemon GO's Element Cup - Little Edition while still having access to Weather Ball (Fire) to decimate Grass-type opponents. If Chinchou is met with meta picks like Cottonee, Chikorita, Bulbasaur, etc., Vulpix can effectively handle them by quickly charging up its Fire-type Charged Move.

If a Pokemon GO opponent brings in a Water-type pick to close out the battle or counter Vulpix, trainers can toss out Shadow Bulbasaur. Even with the shadow debuff to its durability, Bulbasaur still has quality defense and stamina IV stats, and the boost it receives to its damage output is certainly worth the trade-off.

Granted, Shadow Bulbasaur will have a tough time with some Water-type foes like Ducklett since the creature is also a Flying type. Otherwise, it should be in great shape to close out the battle and secure a victory.

Poll : 0 votes