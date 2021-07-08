Pokemon GO Battle Night guide for July 2021

Season 8 of Pokemon GO's Battle League is getting some extra love this July to coincide with the festivities surrounding the game's fifth-year anniversary.

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM local time, players will receive three times the amount of Stardust by competing in the Pokemon GO Battle League as part of GO Battle Night. Players will also be able to complete up to 20 sets of Battle League battles for a maximum total of 100 potential battles.

Additionally, a second Battle Night will be hosted on August 26, 2021, during the same timeframe. Since these two nights are in cohesion with Season 8, trainers have plenty of rewards to fight for.

Top meta picks for Battle League heading into Pokemon GO's Battle Night

Pokemon GO's Battle League Season 8 is well underway at this point. The established meta and strategies have resulted from hours of matches being played and compiled into data by the Pokemon GO community. Dedicated websites such as PvPoke and The Silph Road have statistics on hand to provide players with an analysis of which Pokemon have performed well this season.

Veteran Pokemon in Battle League that were expected to perform well have done a great job, such as Galarian Stunfisk, Azumarill, and Jellicent. However, Pokemon such as Altaria, Sableye, Alolan Ninetales and Politoed have begun to rise up the rankings in more recent seasons. Moreover, the prevalence of the Legendary Titans Registeel, Regice and Regirock has risen. Medicham has also become a top contender, leaving some players scrambling to catch Meditite.

Listed below are the current top 10 meta picks overall (according to PvPoke). These are Pokemon who can excel at multiple roles within a PvP team and generally perform well if not explicitly countered:

Great League

XL Medicham

Galarian Stunfisk

XL Azumarill

Jellicent

XL Bastiodon

Azumarill

Altaria

Registeel

Cresselia

XL Sableye

Ultra League

XL Registeel

Cresselia

XL Galarian Stunfisk

XL Shadow Abomasnow

XL Talonflame

XL Abomasnow

Swampert

Altered Giratina

XL Steelix

Regirock

Master League

XL Lugia

XL Melmetal

XL Dialga

XL Yveltal

XL Ho-Oh

XL Zekrom

XL Mewtwo

XL Togekiss

XL Mamoswine

XL Reshiram

This list is by no means exhaustive, but it presents the most successful Battle League picks currently available, according to PvPoke's documentation via GOBattleLog.com. This allows players to track their battles and obtain data to fine-tune their Battle League teams.

Since the meta is always evolving, players are constantly coming up with counters and anti-meta teams. Thanks to Pokemon GO's Battle Night, the community will have plenty of battles to gather information from in order to rack up tallies in their win column.

