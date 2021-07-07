Pokemon GO: Jump-Start research task guide

Pokemon GO's fifth anniversary has officially begun with a jam-packed event, bringing with it some exceptional research to help players along in their leveling and Pokemon catching journeys.
Labeled "Jump-Start" research tasks, the questline will provide players with large amounts of XP and Stardust, as well as giving them encounters for many hard-to-find Pokemon including all three of the Sinnoh region starters (Chimchar, Piplup and Turtwig).
For players seeking even more starters, the exclusive field research tasks during the event give players a catch encounter for every single starter Pokemon currently in Pokemon GO.
For players hoping to take advantage of the Jump-Start research, a six-part series of objectives await them.
Pokemon GO: Jump-Start research step-by-step breakdown
Pokemon GO's Jump-Start research tasks come in multiple stages, similar to previous research questlines released during events and special promotions.
With a total of six pages of challenges, players will have plenty to do in order to accomplish all of the research tasks and reap the bountiful rewards. Fortunately, the tasks are relatively simple in nature and don't require much extra effort to accomplish compared to past research task releases.
Breaking down the Jump-Start research, players can find each step of the task and their rewards below:
Step one
- Make a new friend: 5,000 XP
- Catch three Pokemon with Weather Boost: 5,000 XP
- Hatch an egg: 5,000 XP
Upon completion, players will receive 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs and a Dratini encounter.
Step two
- Earn a candy walking with your Buddy: 30 Dratini candy
- Take a snapshot of Dratini: 30 Dratini candy
- Evolve a Dratini: 10,000 XP
After completing these challenges, Pokemon GO trainers will be rewarded with 15,000 Stardust, one Premium Raid Pass, and two Lucky Eggs.
Step three
- Power up Pokemon 10 times: 15,000 XP
- Battle another trainer in the Pokemon GO Great League: 15,000 XP
- Battle in a raid: 15,000 XP
Finishing all of these tasks will allow players to receive 15,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs and two Star Pieces.
Step four
- Catch five different species of Pokemon: Chimchar encounter
- Catch a Legendary Pokemon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a raid: Piplup encounter
- Hatch three eggs: Turtwig encounter
Completion will reward Pokemon GO players with 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs and a shiny Eevee encounter.
Step five
- Take a snapshot of Eevee: 30,000 XP
- Send five gifts to friends: 30,000 XP
- Trade three Pokemon: 30,000 XP
After finishing these tasks, players will receive 30,000 additional XP as well as two Lucky Eggs and a Lapras encounter.
Step six
- Make a new friend: 60 Dratini candy
- Win a level three or higher raid: 60 Dratini candy
- Evolve a Dragonair: 100,000 XP
After completing the grueling six-step Pokemon GO research, players will receive 100,000 more XP along with 15,000 Stardust and two more Lucky Eggs.
