Pokemon GO: Jump-Start research task guide

Pokemon GO's fifth anniversary has officially begun with a jam-packed event, bringing with it some exceptional research to help players along in their leveling and Pokemon catching journeys.

Labeled "Jump-Start" research tasks, the questline will provide players with large amounts of XP and Stardust, as well as giving them encounters for many hard-to-find Pokemon including all three of the Sinnoh region starters (Chimchar, Piplup and Turtwig).

For players seeking even more starters, the exclusive field research tasks during the event give players a catch encounter for every single starter Pokemon currently in Pokemon GO.

For players hoping to take advantage of the Jump-Start research, a six-part series of objectives await them.

Pokemon GO: Jump-Start research step-by-step breakdown

Pokemon GO's Jump-Start research tasks come in multiple stages, similar to previous research questlines released during events and special promotions.

With a total of six pages of challenges, players will have plenty to do in order to accomplish all of the research tasks and reap the bountiful rewards. Fortunately, the tasks are relatively simple in nature and don't require much extra effort to accomplish compared to past research task releases.

Breaking down the Jump-Start research, players can find each step of the task and their rewards below:

Step one

Make a new friend: 5,000 XP

Catch three Pokemon with Weather Boost: 5,000 XP

Hatch an egg: 5,000 XP

Upon completion, players will receive 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs and a Dratini encounter.

Step two

Earn a candy walking with your Buddy: 30 Dratini candy

Take a snapshot of Dratini: 30 Dratini candy

Evolve a Dratini: 10,000 XP

After completing these challenges, Pokemon GO trainers will be rewarded with 15,000 Stardust, one Premium Raid Pass, and two Lucky Eggs.

Step three

Power up Pokemon 10 times: 15,000 XP

Battle another trainer in the Pokemon GO Great League: 15,000 XP

Battle in a raid: 15,000 XP

Finishing all of these tasks will allow players to receive 15,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs and two Star Pieces.

Step four

Catch five different species of Pokemon: Chimchar encounter

Catch a Legendary Pokemon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a raid: Piplup encounter

Hatch three eggs: Turtwig encounter

Completion will reward Pokemon GO players with 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs and a shiny Eevee encounter.

Step five

Take a snapshot of Eevee: 30,000 XP

Send five gifts to friends: 30,000 XP

Trade three Pokemon: 30,000 XP

After finishing these tasks, players will receive 30,000 additional XP as well as two Lucky Eggs and a Lapras encounter.

Step six

Make a new friend: 60 Dratini candy

Win a level three or higher raid: 60 Dratini candy

Evolve a Dragonair: 100,000 XP

After completing the grueling six-step Pokemon GO research, players will receive 100,000 more XP along with 15,000 Stardust and two more Lucky Eggs.

