Pokemon GO Bellossom PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players have access to a special event called Oddish Research Day, which you can enjoy on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. If you have already finished playing this event, you might be wondering what to do with the Oddishes you caught from the Field Research Tasks.

Oddish has two evolutionary lines, giving it two final evolutions: Vileplume and Bellossom. You will get the former if the creature undergoes a normal evolution. However, if you evolve your Oddish with a Sun Stone, it will result in a Bellossom.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Bellossom. We will also walk you through the best moveset, team, and counters for this special evolution of Oddish in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Bellossom in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Bellossom

The best offensive PvE moveset for Bellossom in Pokemon GO would be Razor Leaf as the Fast move, along with Leaf Blade and Dazzling Gleam as the Charged moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Bellossom

Acid as the Fast move, along with Leaf Blade and Dazzling Gleam as the Charged moves would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Bellossom.

Is Bellossom good in Pokemon GO PvE?

While Bellossom can prove to be useful against Water-type critters in Pokemon GO’s PvE battles, it does not come with stats fit for raid and Gym battles. For such battles, you can choose other Grass-type alternatives like Sceptile and Venusaur.

Best PvP moveset for Bellossom in Pokemon GO

While both Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed are equally good for Bellossom when it comes to the Fast move, it comes down to what you need on your build.

Razor Leaf does a lot of damage but is poor at energy generation, while Bullet Seed builds up energy faster at the cost of the DPS.

Leaf Blade along with Dazzling Gleam are the best Charged moves for this critter. The former is one of the best Charged moves in the game. Low energy cost paired with high damage output makes it a deadly weapon in your arsenal.

Is Bellossom good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Bellossom comes with a lot of weaknesses, but access to Leaf Blade and high energy-generating Fast moves will help you bait out shields from your enemies. If you use it as a lead, it will prove to be useful for the remaining two creatures in your team, provided you manage to bait a shield from your enemy in the initial phase of the game.

Bellossom might be contested by the likes of Tropius and Venusaur for the Grass-type slot and might be overthrown on occasion, as the latter two perform better and offer more elemental typing coverage.

All moves that Bellossom can learn in Pokemon GO?

Bellossom is a mono Grass-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Bug

Flying

Ice

Poison

Bellossom is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Grass

Ground

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,578 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 169

: 169 Defense : 186

: 186 Stamina: 181

Bellossom can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Razor Leaf : This is a Grass-type move. It does 13 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 7 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Grass-type move. It does 13 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 7 Energy Per Second (EPS). Acid : This is a Poison-type move. It does 11.25 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

: This is a Poison-type move. It does 11.25 DPS while generating 10 EPS. Bullet Seed : This is a Grass-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 12.73 EPS.

: This is a Grass-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 12.73 EPS. Magic Leaf: This is a Poison-type move. It does 11.43 DPS while generating 11.43 EPS.

Charged moves:

Leaf Blade : This is a three-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 70. It does 29.17 DPS and 2.12 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 61.87.

: This is a three-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 70. It does 29.17 DPS and 2.12 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 61.87. Petal Blizzard : This is a one-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 110. It does 42.31 DPS and 1.10 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.54.

: This is a one-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 110. It does 42.31 DPS and 1.10 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.54. Dazzling Gleam: This is a two-bar Fairy-type move with a base power of 100. It does 28.57 DPS and 2 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 57.14.

Best team for Bellossom in Pokemon GO PvP

Bellossom, Ampharos, and Azumarill

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Carbink, Medicham, Registeel, Lickitung, and Pelipper. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Bellossom if you run it with Ampharos and Azumarill, especially in the Great League.

Best counters for Bellossom in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa

Chandelure

Reshiram

Galarian Darmanitan

Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Yveltal

Volcarona

Moltres

Nihilego

Heatran

Blaziken

These creatures can be used as counters against Bellossom in this game.