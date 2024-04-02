Pokemon GO Berries: Razz, Nanab, Pinap, Golden Razz, and Silver Pinap explained

Pokemon GO Berries are a crucial tool that can significantly boost your odds of success, increasing catch rates, calming erratic Pokemon, and even doubling the amount of candy you receive. From the ubiquitous Razz Berry to the more specialized Pinap and Nanab Berries, each variant serves a unique purpose in aiding trainers in their quest to catch 'em all.

This guide dives into the five main berries: Razz, Nanab, Pinap, Golden Razz, and Silver Pinap. We'll explain what each berry does, and when to use them strategically to maximize your capture potential.

Razz Berries in Pokemon GO

Razz Berries (Image via Niantic)

The Razz Berry is a Pokemon GO staple, your reliable companion for everyday encounters. This red berry is all about increasing your catch rate. While the exact boost isn't precisely known, it's estimated to nudge the odds slightly in your favor.

Razz Berries are perfect for taming those stubborn Pokemon that keep escaping your Poke Balls, or for giving yourself a little extra security when trying to snag a Pokemon with a higher Combat Power (CP).

Razz Berries in Pokemon GO are unlocked at Trainer Level 8. They're relatively common and can be acquired from Gyms, PokeStops, leveling up, and research tasks. So, the next time a determined Pokemon shakes free, don't despair - a Razz Berry might just be the helping hand you need.

Nanab Berries in Pokemon GO

Nanab Berries (Image via Niantic)

The Nanab Berry is a Pokemon GO trainer's secret weapon for calming down restless Pokemon. It excels at slowing down a Pokemon's movement, and is particularly useful for those that jump around or attack frequently, making it difficult to land a well-aimed Poke Ball.

With a Nanab Berry in play, the Pokemon's erratic movements become more predictable, allowing you to time your throws perfectly and improve your chances of catching them.

Nanab Berries are especially helpful for new players who are still getting the hang of throwing Poke Balls, or for encounters with particularly rare or powerful Pokemon you don't want to waste resources on.

Nanab Berries become available once you reach Trainer Level 4. After that, you'll have a chance of snagging some from spinning PokeStops, just like Poke Balls and Potions. They're also sometimes included as rewards for leveling up or completing Research tasks.

Pinap Berries in Pokemon GO

Pinap Berries (Image via Niantic)

The Pinap Berry is a must-have for any ambitious Pokemon GO trainer looking to maximize their candy haul. This sweet treat, shaped like a pineapple, doubles the amount of candy you receive upon successfully catching a Pocket Monster. This is especially useful for rare Pokemon or those you're trying to evolve quickly.

Pinap Berries become available once you reach Trainer Level 18. After that, you can snag them by spinning PokeStops and Gyms, completing Research Tasks (both Field and Special), opening gifts from friends, and even leveling up further.

While not the most common berry, Pinap Berries are a valuable resource, so use them wisely to accelerate your candy collection and power up your Pokemon.

Golden Razz Berries in Pokemon GO

Golden Razz Berries (Image via Niantic)

The crown jewel of Pokemon GO's berry selection is the Golden Razz Berry. This potent berry serves a dual purpose. When used on a wild Pokemon, it significantly increases your catch rate by a whopping 2.5x. This makes Golden Razz Berries invaluable for encounters with rare or legendary Pokemon.

But trainers can also use Golden Razz Berries on Pokemon stationed at gyms. Unlike regular ones, these will completely restore a gym defender's motivation meter, keeping them in top fighting form.

Obtaining Golden Razz Berries requires a bit more effort compared to their common cousins. Unlocked at Trainer Level 10, they are primarily rewarded after defeating Raid Bosses, so participating in Raid Battles is the most reliable way to stock up on these golden guardians of catch rates.

Silver Pinap Berries in Pokemon GO

Silver Pinap Berries (Image via Niantic)

The rarest but most rewarding berry in your Pokemon GO arsenal is the Silver Pinap Berry. This prized berry combines the benefits of a Razz Berry and a Pinap Berry.

Feeding a Silver Pinap Berry to a wild Pokemon before throwing a Poke Ball increases your catch rate by roughly 1.8 times and, doubles the amount of candy you receive upon successful capture.

Unlocked at Trainer Level 20, this candy bonus is even greater than a standard Pinap Berry, offering a multiplier of 2.33. These aren't scattered abundantly at PokeStops, but they can be earned through specific means. Completing certain Research tasks, both Field Research and Weekly Adventure Sync rewards can grant you Silver Pinap Berries.

Additionally, they've been offered as rewards during past events and may make a reappearance in future celebrations. Keep an eye out for Special Research tasks or challenging Raid Battles, as these could hold the key to unlocking a stash of Silver Pinap Berries.