Pokemon GO: Best Counters for Arlo (October 2021)

The start of the new month means a new set of Pokemon for Team GO Rocket's three challengeable leaders in Pokemon GO.

Players know Team GO Rocket as being the only way to get Shadow Pokemon with the Leaders often having much more powerful Shadow Pokemon to win after completing a battle. But what is the best way to challenge and counter these ever-changing teams brought in by GO Rocket Leaders.

Countering Arlo in Pokemon GO

Many players know Arlo as the leader that gives a Shadow Venonat after each battle. Some players may be sad to know that this has yet to change. The Poison and Bug-type Pokemon is not very threatening for any player with access to Fire-type Pokemon. However, Grass-type Pokemon should be left out of this round.

The second round of this fight is a bit more unpredictable. With the choice between Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric, there is no common type advantage between the three, meaning that its impossible to prepare for this round by bringing only one Pokemon for it. This is due to Pokemon GO players not knowing what Pokemon are used for the fight until it has started.

To counter Crobat in Pokemon GO, players are encouraged to bring their most powerful Rock-type Pokemon. A Pokemon like Regirock or even ones as common as Rhydon or Graveler are always great to have as they inflict super effective damage against Crobat while also being very bulky and defensive. This means that they can stick around in battle for a very long time. Rock-type attacks also deal super effective damage against Venonat so it would be better to bring one rather than a Fire-type.

Ursaring is a straightforward Pokemon to counter in Pokemon GO. Ursaring is a Normal-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Bringing a Fighting-type for this battle is also a great idea as Fighting-type attacks deal super-effective damage to Steel-type Pokemon, which will make an appearance later in the battle.

For countering Manectric in Pokemon GO, bringing a Ground-type Pokemon is the best option for this fight as Ground-type attacks are Electric-type Pokemon's only weakness. Electric-type attacks also deal minimal damage to Ground-type Pokemon.

Bringing Rhydon is a great option for this fight as Rhydon is both a Rock and Ground-type Pokemon. This means that the only Pokemon to worry about in this fight for Rhydon is Ursaring, as Ursaring has a chance to have counter for a fast attack.

Vileplume, Magnezone, and Scizor are the choices for the last Pokemon on Arlo's team. These are very easy opponents to plan for as they all share a weakness to Fire-type attacks. Flareon is the easiest Fire-type evolved Pokemon to obtain in Pokemon GO as it only requires an Eevee and 25 Eevee candy.

For the best chance of success, the best team to bring to this fight in Pokemon GO would be any Rock-type, Fire-type, and Ground-type. If players want to double up on a type like adding Rhydon to their team, adding a Fighting-type on the team would be a great use of the free slot on their team.

